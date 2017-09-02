WATCH: Winx storms home in Chelmsford Stakes for 19th consecutive win

Champion Mare Winx has done it again, notching up her 19th win in a row in the Chelmsford Stakes at Randwick.

The six-year-old, who was understandably a $1.09 favourite prior to the race, lived up to expectation to the delight of the crowd and punters across the country.

However, it wasn’t all easy.

Along the final stretch, Red Excitement had threatened to cause an upset, getting out to a significant lead with just 300 metres to go.

Yet Winx, with Hugh Bowman steering, was able to storm home and provide another incredible finish, having previously come from last in her previous win in the Warwick Stakes.