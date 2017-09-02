Who will be your club’s next captain? Part 3

After looking at who will likely be the next captains of Geelong, Gold Coast, and GWS, today we’re assessing likely future skippers of Hawthorn, Melbourne, and North Melbourne.

As with the previous articles, we will assume that all the current captains hold the captaincy until they are 30 years old. If they are already 30, we will be on the assumption that they hand over the captaincy next season.

Hawthorn

Current captain – Jarryd Roughead

Roughead has lead from the front in his first year as the Hawks skipper, preceding Luke Hodge. He is currently 30 years old, meaning he would hand it over for next season.

Future captain contenders – Tom Mitchell, Isaac Smith, Jack Gunston, Liam Shiels

Mitchell has been a fantastic inside midfielder this year, having a career best year leading the Hawks midfield. Smith has been a consistent player and leader in his time in footy, but will unfortunately been known for his two misses against Geelong in the qualifying final last year and in Luke Hodge’s 300th game which cost the game.

Gunston has been a good leader for the mighty hawks, playing in attack and defence. Shiels leads from the front in every game he plays, and looks like being an important part of their future. My pick for the next Hawthorn captain is Tom Mitchell, regardless of when Roughead hands over the captaincy, as he puts his body on the line and leads from the front.

Melbourne

Current captains – Nathan Jones and Jack Viney

Both Jones and Viney are tough nuts, leading the Demons as well as their midfield. Jones will turn 30 next season, while Viney will turn 30 in 2024. We will focus on a player taking the role of Nathan Jones as the co-captain alongside Jack Viney.

Future captain contenders – Jesse Hogan, Christian Petracca, Max Gawn, Michael Hibberd, Tom McDonald

Hogan has lead from the front as the number one forward for the Demons since debuting, being seen as a natural leader. Petracca has lead from the front since debuting, and looks like being a star as well as leader for the young Demons in the future.

Max Gawn is a monster ruckman, standing at 208 centimetres and throws his body at every ruck contest and could be the next captain alongside Viney.

Hibberd has been a driving force in his first year at the Dees, with many fans feeling safe when he’s kicking out of the defence. McDonald, like Hogan, has been a natural leader since debuting, playing well in defence as well as attack. My choice for the next co-captain alongside Jack Viney is Tom McDonald, as he is a natural leader.

North Melbourne

Current captain – Jack Ziebell

Ziebell has been good in his first year as the Shinboner’s skipper, leading from the front in a young, rebuilding team. He will turn 30 years old in 2021, meaning he will hand over the captaincy for the 2022.

Future captain contenders – Luke McDonald, Trent Dumont, Declan Mountford, Ben Brown

McDonald has lead from the front for the Roos since day one, and may well become better than his dad, Donald. Dumont, like McDonald and Ziebell, has lead from the front, and is starting to become an important part of their midfield.

Mountford is starting to develop well due to extended time in the one’s, and looks like becoming a good decision maker. Brown has been a fantastic lead-up forward, and is getting better every year. My pick for the next North Melbourne captain is Luke McDonald, as he always leads from the front.

So, do you agree with these opinions? Who do you think will be the next captain of these clubs?