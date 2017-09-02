The World Cup can save us from an annus mediocre – if we let it

Last week, in the space of five days, I attended one NRL game at a stadium, watched four other NRL games on TV, drove three hours to watch a mate play a country semi-final, coached two training sessions and wrote three funding applications for my team.
Because my wife hasn’t divorced me so far, I even had the temerity to wake up in the middle of Saturday night and go and watch the Challenge Cup final live from England with a mate, getting home around 3am.
I then tried to wake up in time to watch the full USARL final live from Atlanta, but only caught the end.
Obsessed much?
I use all this to preface what I’m about to say because I don’t want to look like some curmudgeonly critic who enjoys denigrating rugby league without having any real stake in it.
As much as anyone, I hate reading those columns by blokes who rarely watch a game from outside the press box, have never tried coaching or playing, but love to run the game into the ground.
Regardless of my fanaticism however, if you break things down dispassionately, it’s hard to rate season 2017 as a shining light in the history of the NRL.
Going into the final round, average crowds were at their lowest level since 2004; this coming after last year’s finals series attendances were down 13 per cent on the previous year.
Melbourne has been runaway minor premier, which is fantastic if you’re a Storm supporter, but a bit boring for everyone else, even if they’re an admirable outfit.
More disturbingly it felt like the competition split into ‘finalists’ and ‘also-rans’ at a very early stage this season, save aside the Dragons who have helped maintain some interest to the end.
Of those in the lower half, it’s been the manner in which they’ve lost this season that causes concern. There are some extremely good rosters that have played dispirited and seemingly disinterested.
I can remember plenty of seasons where teams copped a pasting, but very few where I got the lingering impression they didn’t want to be there.
If you look to the superstars, Greg Inglis, Johnathan Thurston and Shaun Johnson have all been missing injured for big chunks of the season, while Sam Burgess has played banged up and been a shadow of seasons past.
The supposed jewel in the crown, State of Origin, struggled to sell tickets in Brisbane at the usual frenetic pace as people felt the administration were milking them like farmer’s cows.
In the end the crowd of 50,390 for Game 1 this year will cover over the lowered demand that everyone in the city could sense.
It was the lowest Suncorp Stadium crowd with the series undecided (i.e. excluding Game 3, 2014) since 2001 when Queensland was coming off the back of a 56-16 pasting by the Cockroaches.
Of course you can’t put all of this down to one or even a handful of people. And certainly nobody can blame Melbourne for being winners or Inglis, Thurston and Johnson for being injured.
But you can say all these factors have aligned to have left everyone a little, well, flat.
Maybe it’s too strong to describe it as an annus horribilis for the NRL. Perhaps annus mediocre would be more apt.
To me, the factors that have added excitement and unpredictability to rugby league this year have been Papua New Guinea taking the Queensland State League minor premiership, the continued growth and spectacle of women’s rugby league, the Pacific Test, and speculation over looming World Cup squads.
Everything else has been much of a muchness.
So where am I getting to with all this, aside from having a potshot from my lounge chair?
Essentially I am saying this isn’t the end of the world, but neither is it a great time to be puffing your chest out, strutting around like cockatoos and making big demands.
And to further entrench something I have always believed – timing is the most valuable attribute you can have in rugby league.
You don’t threaten to boycott a World Cup, as NRL players have been for several months, when you have a top four team that doesn’t have a major sponsor on their jersey.
You don’t say too much money is getting directed towards the grassroots when it’s those peripheral competitions which are keeping some spice in the relationship.
I’ve believed as long as I can remember that rugby league players should be paid more than what they are, but the way the message is taking shape at the moment is terrible.
It’s terribly phrased and terribly timed.
When your excitement machines for the season are two flying Fijians who have been lighting up scoreboards, you don’t seriously consider disrupting a competition which highlights your diversity.
As others have already pointed out, James Maloney describing everyone aside from players as “accessories” to the game will win you no fans, nor will torpedoing a competition that is unrelated to your employer, but has capacity to grow the global audience.
At a time where we can look at our national cricket team and our national rugby union team for an example of what it looks like as people progressively lose interest and affinity, do we really want to risk that?
It could be the tipping point some fans don’t come back from.
The World Cup has the potential to save the NRL from its annus mediocre, and should be welcomed by players as a distraction and a chance to reconnect with supporters, rather than a plaything to be taken away on a whim.
(Yes, I know ‘annus mediocre’ is not true Latin form. It sounds better than the alternative. I’m here to entertain more than be correct, just as NRL players should be.)
Flea said | September 2nd 2017 @ 10:27am
Spot on.
Why players are talking of a boycott of the International game when they are being payed domestically is beyond me.
Threaten to boycott the finals.
September 2nd 2017 @ 10:55am
Norad said | September 2nd 2017 @ 10:55am
1. Ridiculous scheduling times in 2017 have killed crowds.
2. Ticket prices for Origin were over priced for working mans game.
3. AFL All Australian team will get more coverage than the WC. Not fans fault but NRL media hate international league. Anyone see the Challenge Cup final in London with 60K fans get mentioned on Ch 9 News the home of rugby league? They covered AFL fake news of few thousand ex pats turning up to a AFL game in China.
4. The media & FFA have decided ‘The Roos’ are the Socceroos not the Kangaroos. Not that anyone at NRL HQ will even mount a fight to keep it.
September 2nd 2017 @ 11:28am
Albo said | September 2nd 2017 @ 11:28am
The game has become one dimensional and boring in its “‘sameness” both on and off the field. It has lost its grassroots traditions and meaning to entertain both players and fans and to maintain local tribalism of support. On the field the game has restricted participation to big powerful titans rather than a mix of player types and hence styles of play. Off the field the game is in the hands of the player agents and media sycophants with the sole objective of milking the game for all it is worth. There is no such thing as club or player loyalty so the fans are left with “take it or leave it ” options to remain interested in their game. Many are leaving it ! Whilst I am a big fan of the World Cup and the desire to grow the game internationally and keep the regional incubation of the NRL’s next generations of its players, I think more importantly we need to address the problems in the NRL, the game’s only current stronghold, increasingly under threat in this small footy marketplace. Whilst the upcoming World Cup will be fun for all participants and fans and perhaps end the year on a positive note, we need to address the threats to the long term survival of the NRL competition.
Many things need to be done , but for me there are three (3) key issues that need to be implemented for the longevity of the game :
1. Scrap the Interchange rule. This should encourage more junior participation and allow a variety of body types and style of player to strive for careers in the game and alter the current one dimensional style of the game.
2. Ban or severely restrict the influence of player agents in the game. Perhaps the focus on cash will not be the sole influence on players’ limited attention spans. Maybe current foreign concepts like Club & fan loyalty and player enjoyment might return to the game.
3. Enforce the playing rules of the game. Currently the integrity of the game is at an all time low, and frustrated fans are sick of the “lucky dip ” outcomes via officials limited decisions regarding rule infringements in every match played. The game is currently being manipulated for short term commercial interests by ignoring the rules in favour of a “free flowing” game, except for the odd whim of the officials to demonstrate they still have some place in the game.
September 2nd 2017 @ 11:33am
Your kidding said | September 2nd 2017 @ 11:33am
What World Cup? Sydney , leagues biggest city doesn’t seem to be interested. I think there is only 2 games in Sydney.
Plus, I would of thought that with the game losing ground in Sydney, the NRL would have a season opening double header next year at ANZ. Not Perth where they don’t even have an NRL team.