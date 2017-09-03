Geelong coach Chris Scott says a fairytale move for Gary Ablett from Gold Coast back to the Cats to finish his AFL career is “impossible” as the situation stands.

Ablett, who won his fourth club champion award at the Suns on Saturday, has expressed his desire to play for Geelong in 2018 for family reasons.

The 33-year-old is contracted for next season, but hasn’t ruled out retirement if he doesn’t get his wish.

Gold Coast management have steadfastly maintained they will hold Ablett to his contract.

But if they do relent they will play hardball in any trade dealings with the Cats, who would most likely need to send a player – whose salary they would pay next year – and/or draft picks to the Suns to get a deal done.

Scott has said previously that he would like to see dual Brownlow Medallist Ablett rejoin the club he played 192 games for and won two premierships with – he just can’t see how that actually happens given the asking price.

“If the obstacles I’m hearing are correct and factual then they’re too great,” Scott told the Nine Network on Sunday.

“I think we’ve been consistent on that, but there’s always room for things to change.

“But if some of the obstacles that have been articulated are true then it’s just impossible.

“It’s not a matter of wanting to do it or not – it’s just impossible.”

Scott and recruiting manager Stephen Wells will have a large say in how the issue unfolds during the trade period.

But the final decision will be made by outgoing football manager Steve Hocking – who was recently appointed the AFL’s head of football operations.

Ablett was crowned Gold Coast’s club champion despite only playing 14 games this season.

The 302-game veteran told reporters at Saturday night’s ceremony he needed time to think about his next career move.

“I haven’t made a decision around my future,” he said.

“I’ve got a lot to weigh up and lot to think about and that will happen over the coming weeks.

“I’m looking forward to sitting down with family, getting away from the pressures of football and getting some answers on some questions I’ve got.”

The Gold Coast midfielder said that a decision would likely be reached within a month, although he concedes where goes from here is not entirely up to him.