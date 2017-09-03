Crafty Cronulla down Knights in Newcastle

The Cronulla Sharks faced a stern test in preparation for the finals, winning 26-18 over a spirited Knights outfit today in Newcastle.

Both halves were similar but went in opposite directions – with Cronulla dominating early and Newcastle working their way back into it.

However, the Sharks will have enjoyed this encounter, as it has been good preparation for them for the upcoming finals this year.

Cronulla dominated the opening stages of the first half, opening their account within six minutes through Valentine Holmes.

Within ten minutes, they were in again after some terrific solo work by Chad Townsend doubled the Sharkies lead within the opening 20 minutes.

Before long Cronulla were in again and Newcastle were looking hopeless. A great ball from Fifita allowed Matt Prior to break through the line, setting up Jayden Brailey to score the Shark’s third try for the match.

However, Newcastle fought back well and just before the interval Lachlan Fitzgibbon, the talented second rower, crashed over twice to make it a close match at the break.

The first try came through some clever passing after keeping the ball alive on the left-hand side of the field.

The second try was pure brilliance from Fitzgibbon who spinner out of a tackle to bring Newcastle back in it.

The Second half was strangely similar, with Cronulla dominating early and kicking a penalty goal through Maloney to be leading by 8 early in the half.

Soon afterwards, Jesse Raimen on debut scored after some great footwork and the Sharks lead by 14.

Danny Levi added one back for Newcastle but despite a late surge, the Knights couldn’t score again, Cronulla fighting for a hard victory in Newcastle as they start to prepare for finals next week.