Hawthorn Hawks list management free agency trade period and draft analysis

    Hawthorn missed the finals in 2017 for the first time in eight years. Was it just a blip on the radar, or the start of a downturn?

    2017 in short

    The Hawks started the year in poor form, very poor form, with a big-margin Round 3 loss to Gold Coast being one of the most shocking results of the year.

    They improved in the latter half of the year and were in the race for finals – even if only in an unlikely way – until a fortnight out from the end of the season.

    Injuries hit them pretty hard at times though and in the end the season will be more remembered for the development of Ryan Burton and the starpower of Tom Mitchell than anything else.

    For a more comprehensive review of Hawthorn’s year check out this piece by Stirling Coates.

    Tom Mitchell Hawthorn Hawks AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

    Coach

    Widely regarded as the best coach in the game, Alastair Clarkson is contracted to coach the Hawks for the next two years at least, and there’s no reason at this stage for that to not be the case.

    He experimented a fair bit with the Hawthorn lineup this season in what was always going to be a year of transition, which led to some underwhelming results at times but also some memorable victories.

    It’ll be interesting to see which of those experiments continues next year and which fall back – Clarko turned half the Hawks’ forward line into defenders this year, but someone needs to kick the goals.

    With four premierships under his belt, Clarkson has earned the right to dictate his own future – whatever he wants to do next, he’ll do, and at the moment that seems to be leading Hawthorn through their rebuild.

    Captain

    Jarryd Roughead’s return to the game after a bout with cancer was one of the stories of the year, and the fact that he did so as the new captain of the club made it only more inspiring.

    Neither Roughead nor the team’s form was at the best we’ve seen it this year, but one would expect that he’ll improve next year having settled in more after a significant layoff.

    He’ll be 31 at the start of next season so is likely only to be a short term captain, for another two years or so.

    Current vice-captain Liam Shiels, or perhaps new recruit Tom Mitchell, could be options to replace him when the time comes.

    Jarryd Roughead Hawthorn Hawks AFL 2017

    (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    List management

    Unsurprisingly there’s a lot of talent near the top end of the Hawthorn playing list, but it is gradually aging and now most players in that group do have a question mark or two attached.

    Players like Shaun Burgoyne (34), Jarryd Roughead (30), Paul Puopolo, Grant Birchall (29), James Frawley, Isaac Smith, Ben Stratton, Ben McEvoy and Cyril Rioli (all 28) – they have, in part, made up the core of a great era for Hawthorn. Ricky Henderson (28) is in this range as well.

    A large number of them had years interrupted by injury this year – Puopolo, Birchall, Frawley, Stratton and Rioli all did. That’s no doubt part of why the Hawks finished a bit lower than was expected at the start of the season.

    However at the ages they are, it’s fair to ask whether we should expect them to fire up again in 2018, or instead be looking towards the next tier of players to carry the team. There’s no guarantee that anyone in this group has more than one or two good seasons left in them, and some may have less left than that.

    The Hawks have clearly already begun that transition towards the middle tier as the next core of their playing group, given the departures of Sam Mitchell and Jordan Lewis last year, and Luke Hodge and Josh Gibson this year.

    However they also identified that it was a bit lacking, and so made some big moves at the trade table last year in order to bolster it with some top-shelf talent that can lead a new Hawthorn generation.

    The Hawks’ middle generation at the moment consists of Luke Breust, Taylor Duryea, Liam Shiels (all 26), Jack Gunston, Will Langford (25), and last year’s recruits Tom Mitchell (24) and Jaeger O’Meara (23).

    Jack Gunston Hawthorn Hawks AFL 2017 tall

    (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    It’s still a bit thin at this point with players like Langford and Duryea being in and out of the best 22 this year, Shiels more a great grinder than anything else, and Gunston needing to be moved back to find form this year.

    However, Hawthorn’s next captain is in there somewhere, and if O’Meara in particular can come good it will hold strong – though looking at other possible additions in this range wouldn’t be a bad move.

    Finally, in comes Hawthorn’s youth, such as it is – James Sicily (22), Billy Hartung (22), Daniel Howe (21), Ryan Burton, Blake Hardwick and Kieran Lovell (both 20).

    The truth is that there’s not a whole lot of talent here and that’s what will happen when you trade away five first-round picks in six years – and 2017’s is already gone too, of course.

    If you were to try to picture three-years-from-now Hawthorn making a best 22 out of only the middle and youth tiers, there’s a few elite talents in there surely, but it’s got a significant lack of depth – there is much work to be done to keep this club healthy.

    Hawthorn players by age
    Shaun Burgoyne – 34yr 10mth
    Josh Gibson – 33yr 5mth
    Luke Hodge – 33yr 2mth
    Jarryd Roughead – 30yr 7mth
    Paul Puopolo – 29yr 9mth
    Grant Birchall – 29yr 7mth
    Ricky Henderson – 28yr 11mth
    James Frawley – 28yr 11mth
    Isaac Smith – 28yr 8mth
    Ben Stratton – 28yr 6mth
    Ben McEvoy – 28yr 1mth
    Cyril Rioli – 28yr 1mth
    Brendan Whitecross – 27yr 7mth
    Tyrone Vickery – 27yr 3mth
    Ryan Schoenmakers – 26yr 9mth
    Luke Breust – 26yr 9mth
    Jonathon Ceglar – 26yr 6mth
    Taylor Duryea – 26yr 4mth
    Liam Shiels – 26yr 4mth
    Jack Fitzpatrick (R) – 26yr 2mth
    Jack Gunston – 25yr 10mth
    Will Langford – 25yr 1mth
    Tom Mitchell – 24yr 3mth
    Jaeger O’Meara – 23yr 6mth
    Tim O’Brien – 23yr 5mth
    Kaiden Brand – 23yr 4mth
    Jonathan O’Rourke – 23yr 4mth
    Kurt Heatherley – 22yr 8mth
    James Sicily – 22yr 7mth
    Billy Hartung – 22yr 7mth
    Dallas Willsmore – 22yr 3mth
    Daniel Howe – 21yr 8mth
    Marc Pittonet – 21yr 2mth
    Teia Miles – 20yr 10mth
    Kade Stewart – 20yr 7mth
    Ryan Burton – 20yr 7mth
    Blake Hardwick – 20yr 6mth
    Kieran Lovell – 20yr 3mth
    Conor Glass (R) – 19yr 11mth
    Luke Surman (R) – 19yr 8mth
    James Cousins (R) – 19yr 5mth
    Conor Nash (R) – 19yr 1mth
    Oliver Hanrahan (R) – 19yr
    Mitchell Lewis – 18yr 10mth
    Harry Morrison – 18yr 9mth

    Ryan Burton Hawthorn Hawks AFL 2016

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    The two players Hawthorn must immediately make a decision on are Taylor Duryea and Billy Hartung, both of whom are out of contract this year.

    Neither is an elite player, both have their flaws, but both are also worth retaining and trying to improve – they’re unlikely to get Hawthorn a big enough return on the open market to make letting them go a wise choice.

    There’s not necesarilly any big re-signings that must be targetted inside the 2018 contract group, instead, there’ll be decisions to be made on players like Burgoyne, Frawley, Puopolo and Roughead. Some will be kept, some won’t.

    Generally speaking the Hawks have developed an organisation that players want to remain a part of – if they lose someone it’s generally because they decided they could afford to.

    Hawthorn players by contract status
    2021
    Luke Breust
    Tom Mitchell

    2020
    Ryan Burton
    Cyril Rioli
    James Sicily
    Isaac Smith

    2019
    Grant Birchall
    James Cousins (R)
    Conor Glass (R)
    Jack Gunston
    Blake Hardwick
    Will Langford
    Ben McEvoy
    Tim O’Brien
    Liam Shiels
    Ben Stratton

    2018
    Kaiden Brand
    Shaun Burgoyne
    James Frawley
    Oliver Hanrahan (R)
    Dan Howe
    Mitchell Lewis
    Teia Miles
    Harry Morrison
    Conor Nash (R)
    Marc Pittonet
    Paul Puopolo
    Jarryd Roughead
    Ryan Schoenmakers
    Tyrone Vickery
    Brendan Whitecross

    Out of contract
    Jonathon Ceglar
    Taylor Duryea
    Jack Fitzpatrick (R)
    Josh Gibson
    Billy Hartung
    Kurt Heatherley
    Ricky Henderson
    Luke Hodge
    Kieran Lovell
    Kade Stewart
    Luke Surman (R)
    Dallas Willsmore

    Unconfirmed
    Jaeger O’Meara
    Jonathan O’Rourke

    Luke Breust Hawthorn Hawks 2016 AFL Finals

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    Delistings and retirements

    Luke Hodge and Josh Gibson have already announced their retirements from the game.

    The Hawks need to cut at least one more player and it’s hard to guess who that might be, as most of those in the out-of-contract group arguably deserve another year.

    Astoundingly, it may well be Jonathan O’Rourke – his contract details aren’t confirmed but it’s likely that he is out of contract this year. The former No.2 draft pick has had almost no impact in his time as a Hawk.

    Free agency

    Taylor Duryea (unrestricted)

    Duryea hasn’t been linked to any other clubs at this point and the most likely result would be that he stays at Hawthorn, that said, if he left and the Hawks got a second-round compensation pick they’d probably be reasonably happy with that.

    In terms of bringing talent into the club, free agency is the logical choice for the Hawks as they have a need to acquire some but can’t afford to keep selling their draft picks if they want to bring in a good stream of youth.

    Tom Rockliff does come to mind as a potential target this year, but the Hawks probably should overlook him – he’s old enough that he’s pushing the boundaries of being part of that ‘middle tier’ group, and is also probably too similar to Tom Mitchell and Liam Shiels in terms of playing capabilities.

    Steven Motlop and Jackson Trengove could both potentially fit in, they’re a little younger and they both offer something that Hawthorn could use. Neither has had the kind of season they would have liked to, but the Hawks can back themselves in to return them to form.

    However I suspect the wiser and more likely scenario for the Hawks will be to have a quiet one in 2017 and instead target some free agents in 2018 and beyond, ones who fit better with the age profile they are trying to build.

    Jackson Trengove Port Adelaide Power AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

    Trade period

    There has been a little talk that Paul Puopolo might be on the move this year, with GWS floated as potential destination for the 29-year-old.

    Hard to say if anything will come of that – he is contracted to the Hawks for another year but they would likely make his passage easy if he does decide to leave. They wouldn’t get anything of value in return.

    In terms of players coming in, the Hawks have been linked to two, Devon Smith at the Giants, and Mason Cox at Collingwood.

    Smith would be a handy addition, at 24 years of age he fits perfectly into the Hawks’ list, but the big question is what they would give up for him – they would likely need to dip into their 2018 draft picks, and they need those to actually draft players with. For that reason alone I doubt we’ll see it happen.

    Cox would come cheaply but it’s not clear what he would really offer at the Hawks, and he’s at the higher end of the age range Hawthorn should be going after – feels like recruiting for recruiting’s sake.

    Devon Smith GWS Giants AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/Craig Golding)

    Draft

    First three rounds: GWS’ second-round pick, 42.

    The Hawks sold everything of value they had last year in order to land Jaeger O’Meara, it wiped them out of last year’s draft and has pretty much wiped them out of this year’s one too.

    That’s unfortunate because, as much as their ability to recruit from other clubs has been great, at some point they have to hit the draft hard and develop some talent organically.

    Ryan Burton has been their brightest star all year and should be a great reminder to those in the Hawks’ hierarchy that the traditional route of drafting elite youth and developing them still works damn well.

    They don’t appear likely to have anyone going out of the club this year who will net them draft picks early enough to be of real value, so it’s going to have to wait until 2018 at least – and they must resist the urge to sell those picks early.

    Outlook

    If they get a bit of a resurgence from the golden oldies and most of a full season out of Jaeger O’Meara then the Hawks could easily bounce back into finals as soon as next year.

    However, you’d expect that to taper off a bit as the veterans gradually make way, and what Hawthorn should really be targeting right now is more success after the turn of the decade.

    So very much rest on the shoulders – or more accurately the knees – of Jaeger O’Meara. The Hawks gave up much to get him, but if he comes good it will all have been worth it – and his elite performance in Round 23 suggests that’s a real possibility.

    Jaeger O'Meara Hawthorn Hawks AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    You’d expect it’s going to be a quiet off-season for them, though they have surprised us before. If they do, it’ll likely come through free agency.

    The general list strategy, however, should be to retain draft picks as much as possible to bolster their youth stocks, and then start targeting a few top-notch free agents perhaps as early as next year, but more likely in 2019 or 2020.

    This great club rarely spends too long outside the premiership race, and if they make the right moves again over the next few years that will be the case once again.

    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

