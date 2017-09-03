Italian Grand Prix: Formula One live blog

From the rise and falls of Spa, Formula One travels to the legendary straights of Monza, as the championship arrives at the Italian Grand Prix. Join The Roar for a live blog from 10pm AEST.
Just seven points separate Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton in the battle for the title, as the attention this weekend is all on Ferrari, for what is their home race in front of their Tifosi.
Monza is a test of power and the teams with the stronger power-unit have been successful in the past during this hybrid era of Formula One. In fact, Mercedes AMG have not been beaten in Italy since 2014.
The long straights of the 3.7km circuit will expose the weaker power-units, such as the Renault and the Honda – while Mercedes and Ferrari should match each other across the 53-laps.
A delayed qualifying due to torrential conditions, saw Hamilton become the all-time pole scorer in Formula One, having achieved the 69th of his career – surpassing Michael Schumacher now.
Regardless of qualifying second and third in the wet, both Red Bull cars will be starting the race from the rear with grid penalties with changes of power-units for both Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen.
This moves rookie Lance Stroll up to make the first front-row start of his career, whilst Esteban Ocon lines up an impressive third for Force India.
An unfortunate seventh and eighth for Ferrari becomes fifth and sixth, though it will be Kimi Räikkönen who leads Vettel off the grid.
With the weather looks set to be dry for the race, the pressure is firmly on Ferrari to pull the rabbit out of the hat and win at home for the first time since 2010.
Both Hamilton and Vettel share three wins apiece at this circuit, with the German having experienced the delight of triumphing for an Italian team in the form of Toro Rosso in 2008.
Will this be another romp for Hamilton, or can the jumble to the grid provide a cracking race, that could change the landscape of this championship?
Tune into The Roar from 10pm AEST for lap-by-lap commentary and live blog coverage of the Italian Grand Prix.
10:26pm
Lap 16/53:
Lap 16/53:
Räikkönen the first to pit of the leaders, going into the soft tyres and rejoining the race in P11.
Ferrari using the Finn as a mule for Vettel, as they will have to look for a strategic way to beat Mercedes AMG at this point.
10:24pm
Lap 14/53:
Lap 14/53:
Replays showing Palmer and Alonso having grievances with each other again, with the Spaniard this time all animated about the Renault cutting the chicane.
After what happened between these two at Spa, there is no surprise that Palmer wants to give no quarter!
10:23pm
Lap 14/53:
Lap 14/53:
Kimi staying in touch with Ocon and Stroll, as the Finn reports of his struggles with the rear tyres.
He’ll have to pounce soon, if the Ferrari driver wishes to finish fourth.
10:21pm
Lap 13/53:
Lap 13/53:
11.4 seconds now between Vettel and Hamilton, as the Ferrari appears to not be able to stay on level with the Mercedes AMG.
10:20pm
Lap 12/53:
Lap 12/53:
Magnussen in the pits for Haas, stopping from inside the top ten. He is out ahead of Hulkenberg on the soft tyres.
10:19pm
Lap 11/53:
Lap 11/53:
Stroll starting to come back into play with Ocon, being in DRS range of the Force India. The pair are battling for fourth position at present.
10:17pm
Lap 10/53:
Lap 10/53:
Hulkenberg pits early for the soft tyres and is back out in P18.
Stewards have also dismissed the incident between Verstappen and Massa.
10:16pm
Lap 10/53:
Lap 10/53:
HAM BOT VET OCO STR RÄI MAS PER RIC MAG KVY HUL VAN SAI ALO PAL ERI WEH GRO VER the current order.
10:15pm
Lap 9/53:
Lap 9/53:
Bottas the fastest on track at the moment, with a 1:25.287 fastest lap. He is 2.7 seconds behind Hamilton and is 6.6 seconds ahead of Vettel.