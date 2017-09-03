NRL finals fixture 2017 week 1 – Who plays who, when and where

The NRL home-and-away season is wrapped up as far as matches that can affect the finals go, which means we now have a top eight locked in and know what the fixture for the first week of finals will look like.

The NRL announced the confirmed times, dates and venues for every match on Sunday evening.

NRL Finals Week 1 Fixture

Second Qualifying Final: Sydney Roosters (2) vs Brisbane Broncos (3)

7:55pm AEST Friday 8 September, Allianz Stadium

First Qualifying Final: Melbourne Storm (1) vs Parramatta Eels (4)

4:10pm AEST Saturday 9 September, AAMI Park

Second Elimination Final: Manly Sea Eagles (6) vs Penrith Panthers (7)

7:40pm AEST Saturday 9 September, Allianz Stadium

First Elimination Final: Cronulla Sharks (5) vs North Queensland Cowboys (8)

4:10pm AEST Sunday 10 September, Allianz Stadium

The Parramatta Eels capped off a remarkable return to finals after a year from hell by securing a top-four finish on Friday night.

However, they face an enormous challenge – tasked with derailing the Melbourne Storm, who are the favourites by a large margin to win the premiership.

The Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos will contest the other of the two qualifying finals, with the Roosters holding the advantage.

A heartbreaking loss for the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday, beaten 20-26 by the Canterbury Bulldogs, saw them fail to qualify for finals.

Instead, the Cronulla Sharks, who confirmed fifth spot with a win over Newcastle earlier in the day, will host the North Queensland Cowboys, kept in the race by the Dragons’ demise.

The Manly Sea Eagles will host the Penrith Panthers in the other of the two elimination finals.

The Storm at this early stage are already $2 favourites to win this year’s grand final, with the Roosters their closest competitors at $4.50.

Melbourne secured the minor premiership with three more wins for the year than any other team in the competition, a truly dominant peformance across the season.