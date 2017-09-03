NRL finals fixture 2017 week 1 – Who plays who, when and where

The NRL home-and-away season is wrapped up as far as matches that can affect the finals go, which means we now have a top eight locked in and know what the fixture for the first week of finals will look like.
The NRL announced the confirmed times, dates and venues for every match on Sunday evening.
NRL Finals Week 1 Fixture
Second Qualifying Final: Sydney Roosters (2) vs Brisbane Broncos (3)
7:55pm AEST Friday 8 September, Allianz Stadium
First Qualifying Final: Melbourne Storm (1) vs Parramatta Eels (4)
4:10pm AEST Saturday 9 September, AAMI Park
Second Elimination Final: Manly Sea Eagles (6) vs Penrith Panthers (7)
7:40pm AEST Saturday 9 September, Allianz Stadium
First Elimination Final: Cronulla Sharks (5) vs North Queensland Cowboys (8)
4:10pm AEST Sunday 10 September, Allianz Stadium
The Parramatta Eels capped off a remarkable return to finals after a year from hell by securing a top-four finish on Friday night.
However, they face an enormous challenge – tasked with derailing the Melbourne Storm, who are the favourites by a large margin to win the premiership.
The Sydney Roosters and Brisbane Broncos will contest the other of the two qualifying finals, with the Roosters holding the advantage.
A heartbreaking loss for the St George Illawarra Dragons on Sunday, beaten 20-26 by the Canterbury Bulldogs, saw them fail to qualify for finals.
Instead, the Cronulla Sharks, who confirmed fifth spot with a win over Newcastle earlier in the day, will host the North Queensland Cowboys, kept in the race by the Dragons’ demise.
The Manly Sea Eagles will host the Penrith Panthers in the other of the two elimination finals.
The Storm at this early stage are already $2 favourites to win this year’s grand final, with the Roosters their closest competitors at $4.50.
Melbourne secured the minor premiership with three more wins for the year than any other team in the competition, a truly dominant peformance across the season.
September 3rd 2017 @ 6:17pm
Rellum said | September 3rd 2017 @ 6:17pm | ! Report
🙂 Brisbane getting Friday night again.
September 3rd 2017 @ 6:19pm
Scott Pryde said | September 3rd 2017 @ 6:19pm | ! Report
In the biggest surprise of the year…
September 3rd 2017 @ 6:25pm
Alex L said | September 3rd 2017 @ 6:25pm | ! Report
Gambling companies are set to start offering odds on what night the Broncos will play in any given round of next years draw.
The problem is that Friday in every round is the prohibitively priced favourite.
September 3rd 2017 @ 6:45pm
Matt said | September 3rd 2017 @ 6:45pm | ! Report
Incredibly Penrith and Manly have no actual semi-final history to reflect on. Just a tie-breaker game in 1985.
They were tied for 5th on 31 points, played off on the Tuesday, Panthers winning 10-7. A day time Tuesday game at the SCG that attracted over 16,000 sickies!! Curiously Manly showed as 5th on the ladder with +59 F/A, with Penrith 6th on +81 F/A. Manly conceding 345 points and Panthers 379. Emphasis was on the defensive record back then, although play-off preferred to the countback. Not sure what they would have done with this year’s table had the Dragons won today – 4 teams on 30. Who the bloody hell plays off against who?
September 3rd 2017 @ 7:06pm
Simon said | September 3rd 2017 @ 7:06pm | ! Report
Swap the Storm and Sea Eagles games around folks, Storm play at 4
September 3rd 2017 @ 7:20pm
Josh Elliott said | September 3rd 2017 @ 7:20pm | ! Report
Apologies for the error, it has been corrected.