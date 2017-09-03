NSW Country Eagles vs Greater Sydney Rams: NRC live scores

Round one of NRC continues with an all Sydney-affair when the NSW Country Eagles look to kick their season off with a win over the Greater Sydney Rams. Join The Roar for live scores from the match starting from 3pm AEST.

Yesterday saw day one of NRC V4.0 take place, and I doubt you’d find any rugby fan in the country who was disappointed with proceedings. Two close contests between four attacking oriented sides saw nearly 200 points scored in 160 minutes of rugby. Nice.

The Eagles and the Rams will no doubt continue along a similar train of thought on a warm and sunny Spring father’s day when they clash this afternoon.

We’ll start with the Eagles.

Runners up last year, and having retained more than half their squad for this season, Darren Coleman and his cronies are brewing something special at Eagles HQ.

Current holders of the Benn Robinson bell, as well as defending minor premiers, their slip at the final hurdle last year was as agonising as it was surprising.

Expect the Eagles to play with a lot of width off of a solid set piece. They have a potent back three in the form of the “Three A’s.” Alex Newsome plays fullback, while Alex Gibbon and Andrew Kellaway hug the sidelines.

Seb Wileman lines up at outside centre, whilst Shute Shield player of the year, Tayler Adams, will don the orange at five-eighth.

In the forwards, Waratah Maclean Jones is a big signing for Country, and along with Sam Ward (8), they will provide some mongrel in the carry against a big Rams pack.

For the Rams, it’s been a story of building a squad of battle hardened first graders, with a sprinkle of Shute shield talent in the form of Jed Holloway, Mack Mason and friends.

Mason plays five-eighth and will steer his big pack around TG Milner. Eastwood’s hooker Jed Gillespie plays his old side at his club home ground, whilst Jed Holloway is one of the best players in the competition.

Where the game will be won

The last twenty minutes. A lot has been said of this Eagles side, and while they’re the bookies’ favourites – they’ll have to go the whole distance this afternoon if they are to register a Round 1 win heading into the bye. Expect Kellaway, Newsome and Gibbon to be attacking threats all afternoon.

The Rams will be the surprise packet of this years competition, however I feel they’ll just get shaded at the post today.

Eagles by 9

Join The Roar for live scores of the match, starting from 3pm AEST.