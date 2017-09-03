St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs: NRL live scores, blog

It’s a simple scenario for the St George Illawarra Dragons if they want to make finals – beat the Canterbury Bulldogs and they’re in. Join The Roar for live score updates from the match and a live blog of the game at ANZ Stadium on Sunday afternoon, starting from 4pm AEST.

The fate of both the Dragons and the North Queensland Cowboys’ respective seasons hinge upon the outcome of this one.

At current, the Dragons sit ninth on the table, just one win behind the Cowboys in eighth and the Penrith Panthers in seventh.

They have a better points differential than both, so if they can win this one today then they will leapfrog both and finish seventh.

That would push the Cowboys out of finals and the Panthers into eighth.

Lose, and the Dragons’ season is over, just like that – it’s effectively an elimination final, come a week early.

If they make it through then they look set for a first-week finals matchup with the Manly Sea Eagles, though it could be the Cronulla Sharks if they somehow slip up by 22 points against the Newcastle Knights.

The top four, however, is already set heading into this one – the Storm will host the Eels, the Roosters will host the Broncos.

Josh Dugan will be the player to watch in this match after he was dumped for missing the team bus last week, but recalled for this vital match.

Having already signed with the Cronulla Sharks for 2018 and beyond, he might be playing his last game ever for the Dragons today if they don’t get over the line.

Join The Roar for live score updates from the match and a live blog of the game between the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Canterbury Bulldogs at ANZ Stadium on Sunday afternoon, starting from 4pm AEST.