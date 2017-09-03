How Sunday’s NRL games will shape the top eight

Well, this is it. The final day of the NRL season is here and two out of the three games have an ability to directly impact the final make-up of the top eight and positions.

This is your one-stop shop to all the scenarios for the final day of the season.

While two games have the ability to direct finishing positions and the make-up of the eight, one of those, as well as the final game of the day could, by absolute miracle, change who ‘wins’ the wooden spoon.

For reference, this is how the top nine and bottom two looks with three games of the season to go.

Pos. Team Points F/A Already qualified? Position locked? Finals 1 Melbourne Storm 44 297 Yes Yes 2 Sydney Roosters 38 72 Yes Yes 3 Brisbane Broncos 36 164 Yes Yes 4 Parramatta Eels 36 39 Yes Yes 5 Cronulla Sharks 32 61 Yes No 6 Manly Sea Eagles 32 40 Yes No 7 Penrith Panthers 30 45 Yes No 8 North Queensland Cowboys 30 24 No No 9 St George Illawarra Dragons 28 89 No No Wooden Spoon 15 Wests Tigers 16 -170 N/A No 16 Newcastle Knights 14 -212 N/A No

So, with all that in mind, here is how the final day of the season will shape the top eight.

Newcastle Knights vs Cronulla Sharks

Venue: McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle

Time (AEST): 2pm

This is a game that, unless it produces a ridiculous result probably isn’t going to influence the make-up of the top eight.

For anything to change, the Sharks would have to lose by at least 22 points, which was send them behind the Manly Sea Eagles on the ladder.

They would still have ‘home’ ground advantage next week, but be playing the seventh ranked team in the second elimination final, instead of the eighth in the first elimination final.

For Cronulla, it probably doesn’t matter a great deal, but right at the moment, a game against the Panthers or Cowboys seems a lot easier than one against the Dragons if they win.

As for poor old Newcastle, they’d be out to do a whole lot more damage than 22 points if they are to avoid the spoon. They need a 52-point turnaround, so a big win and hoping for a miracle later in the day is where it’s at for them.

St George Illawarra Dragons vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Venue: ANZ Stadium, Homebush

Time (AEST): 4pm

Now, this is the game you won’t want to miss a moment of. I’m pretty sure I won’t be able to sleep (well, I’ll have the answer by the time you’re reading this), because for Dragons fans, the equation couldn’t be clearer.

A win over the Bulldogs will mean the Red V finish seventh. There are no questions to be asked because their for and against is superior to the teams ahead of them, so they will leapfrog the Cowboys and Panthers.

Townsville meanwhile, will dress itself in blue and white on Sunday and hope the Bulldogs win, keeping them in the finals. Their for and against means that even on 30 points, they will miss out if the Dragons are to make the eight.

Because the Panthers weren’t beaten by 38 points or more on Saturday by Manly, they can’t miss the finals and will finish either seventh or eighth, depending on whether the Dragons win.

Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors

Venue: Leichardt Oval, Sydney

Time (AEST): 6:30pm

This match obviously has no ramifications on the top eight. The Tigers and Warriors have struggled all year and as a result, sit at the bottom of the table.

The Tigers could still pick up the spoon though. As already mentioned, the Knights will probably need to win heavily, while the Tigers lose heavily, resulting in a 52-point for and against turnaround.

It’s unlikely, but stranger things have happened (not many, mind you).

With all that being said, here is the Week 1 finals picture as it stands.

Equation 1: If Dragons win and Sharks win or lose by 21 points or fewer

1st qualifying final: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Parramatta Eels (4th) at AAMI Park

2nd qualifying final: Sydney Roosters (2nd) vs Brisbane Broncos (3rd) at Allianz Stadium

1st elimination final: Cronulla Sharks (5th) vs Penrith Panthers (8th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

2nd elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles (6th) vs St George Illawarra Dragons (7th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

Equation 2: If Dragons win and Sharks lose by 22 points or more

1st qualifying final: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Parramatta Eels (4th) at AAMI Park

2nd qualifying final: Sydney Roosters (2nd) vs Brisbane Broncos (3rd) at Allianz Stadium

1st elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles (5th) vs Penrith Panthers (8th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

2nd elimination final: Cronulla Sharks (6th) vs St George Illawarra Dragons (7th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

Equation 3: If Dragons lose and Sharks win or lose by 21 points or fewer

1st qualifying final: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Parramatta Eels (4th) at AAMI Park

2nd qualifying final: Sydney Roosters (2nd) vs Brisbane Broncos (3rd) at Allianz Stadium

1st elimination final: Cronulla Sharks (5th) vs North Queensland Cowboys (8th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

2nd elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles (6th) vs Penrith Panthers (7th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

Equation 4: If Dragons lose and Sharks lose by 22 points or more

1st qualifying final: Melbourne Storm (1st) vs Parramatta Eels (4th) at AAMI Park

2nd qualifying final: Sydney Roosters (2nd) vs Brisbane Broncos (3rd) at Allianz Stadium

1st elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles (5th) vs North Queensland Cowboys (8th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

2nd elimination final: Cronulla Sharks (6th) vs Penrith Panthers (7th) at TBC (Allianz or ANZ)

