Terrific Tigers claim impressive win over Warriors

The Wests Tigers have finished the season on a high, after downing the New Zealand Warriors at Leichhardt Oval this evening.

The Warriors have chances to win the match, but Wests were ultimately more clinical and efficient where it counted, helping the Tigers to a feel good win in front of thousands of loyal fans.

The Tigers opened the scoring for the game, after Kevin Naiqama chased a chip from Tedesco to score near the posts.

For a good while, the scoreline didn’t change at all, with both teams playing enterprising football with no end result.

Finally, the Tigers scored once again through Esan Marsters after some poor Warriors defence opened a hole on the right-hand side allowing the Tiger man to double their points tally.

Within minutes, the Tigers were in again after Lolohea followed up after a line break by Zelezniak to score under the posts and make it 16-0 to Wests.

Solomone Kata got one back for the Warriors on the break, when he scored down the left hand side. Isaac Luke then converted to leave the score at 16-6 at half time.

Kevin Naiqama then scored a few minutes into the second half to give the Tigers a commanding lead.

However, only a couple of minutes later, Roger Tuivasa Sheck scored a beautiful try after being set up by Hoffman to give the Warriors some hope.

There was then a lull in the game, before Nofoaluma and Klokstad added some points for either team in the final ten minutes.

Tigers too good here, winning 28-16.