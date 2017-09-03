Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Two teams amongst several finish their final games this Sunday night, as the Wests Tigers host the New Zealand Warriors on the final game of the regular NRL season for 2017. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 6:30pm AEST.
When the Wests Tigers and their fan base entered this NRL season, they didn’t expect much competition from their part for the top prize.
However, this season has been maybe more dissapointing than many Tigers fans saw coming. Currently sitting in 15th with a small chance of moving up a spot, the Tigers fans surely would have expected a little more from their team this season and with exits in the off season to some crucial first team players, Wests must be expecting a sore and sorry season next year as well.
With the likes of James Tedesco leaving along side Aaron Woods, Tigers fans will be sweating on the club adding in some proven talent so they can improve next season.
However, Wests have improved in the later half of the season, picking up impressive wins here and there to bring some hope to their loyal fans in the stands.
On the flip side of the coin, the Warriors have been disappointing as well. Despite some great players in their squad, the New Zealand outfit have struggled to maintain any form they have started to build and are currently nine games without a win.
This season must have been incredibly frustrating for Warriors fans also, as with some fantastic signings with seem to happen often, they would be expecting to challenge for the title and not playing for nothing.
Additionally, the Warriors have been known in recent times to have a fortress at home. New Zealand was a place teams didn’t want to travel to, but now teams head there believing they can beat this poor Warriors outfit.
With the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Blake Ayshford, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and more, the Warriors should be doing better, and a win at Wests may help their confidence and hopes for next season.
Prediction
In this sort of form, I can’t see the Warriors winning this game. Tigers to finish the season strongly and give their fans hope for next season.
Wests by 12
7:18pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:18pm | ! Report
40TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 16-6 Tigers
Kata crashes over from dummy half to give the Warriors hope. Isaac Luke converts of the post.
HALF TIME: Tigers 16-6 Warriors
Second half to come shortly
7:14pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:14pm | ! Report
38TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 16-0 Tigers
Tigers poor there, throwing the ball over the sideline after a poor attacking set. First real set they haven’t done well in so far
7:13pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:13pm | ! Report
37TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 16-0 Tigers
Warriors attempt a 40/20 kick but end up giving away a penalty for a high tackle on the follow up
7:11pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:11pm | ! Report
34TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 16-0 Tigers
The conversion is successful.
7:10pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:10pm | ! Report
33RD MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 14-0 Tigers
Lolohea supports Tedesco to score under the posts after the Tigers run 100 meters to simply destroy the Warriors there
7:07pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:07pm | ! Report
31ST MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 10-0 Tigers
Tigers come close once again to scoring, but the Warriors get a 20 metre restart. Warriors need points here
7:02pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:02pm | ! Report
27TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 10-0 Tigers
Lolohea sets up Marsters to burst through a hole and score in the corner. Tigers well on top and full of running
7:00pm
Samuel Ashton said | 7:00pm | ! Report
26TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 6-0 Tigers
Disallowed TRY for the Warriors after a knock on in the ingoal area
6:57pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:57pm | ! Report
24TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 6-0 Tigers
Naiqama with the mistake as the Warriors begin to surge. They then earn a penalty
6:56pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:56pm | ! Report
22ND MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 6-0 Tigers
RTS playing very well so far, keeping the Tigers at bay. Great game so far
6:53pm
Samuel Ashton said | 6:53pm | ! Report
20TH MIN:
SCORE UPDATE: 6-0 Tigers
Warriors barely hold on after some great work by Tim Grant. Tigers eventually lose the ball and the Warriors bring it away