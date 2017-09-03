Wests Tigers vs New Zealand Warriors: NRL live scores, blog

Two teams amongst several finish their final games this Sunday night, as the Wests Tigers host the New Zealand Warriors on the final game of the regular NRL season for 2017. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog of the match from 6:30pm AEST.

When the Wests Tigers and their fan base entered this NRL season, they didn’t expect much competition from their part for the top prize.

However, this season has been maybe more dissapointing than many Tigers fans saw coming. Currently sitting in 15th with a small chance of moving up a spot, the Tigers fans surely would have expected a little more from their team this season and with exits in the off season to some crucial first team players, Wests must be expecting a sore and sorry season next year as well.

With the likes of James Tedesco leaving along side Aaron Woods, Tigers fans will be sweating on the club adding in some proven talent so they can improve next season.

However, Wests have improved in the later half of the season, picking up impressive wins here and there to bring some hope to their loyal fans in the stands.

On the flip side of the coin, the Warriors have been disappointing as well. Despite some great players in their squad, the New Zealand outfit have struggled to maintain any form they have started to build and are currently nine games without a win.

This season must have been incredibly frustrating for Warriors fans also, as with some fantastic signings with seem to happen often, they would be expecting to challenge for the title and not playing for nothing.

Additionally, the Warriors have been known in recent times to have a fortress at home. New Zealand was a place teams didn’t want to travel to, but now teams head there believing they can beat this poor Warriors outfit.

With the likes of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Blake Ayshford, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson and more, the Warriors should be doing better, and a win at Wests may help their confidence and hopes for next season.

Prediction

In this sort of form, I can’t see the Warriors winning this game. Tigers to finish the season strongly and give their fans hope for next season.

Wests by 12