 

2017 AFL finals predictions using haiku: Week 1

    Just eight teams remain
    Only the best will progress
    Bring on the finals!

    Adelaide versus GWS
    Crows play well at home
    The Giants can’t win away
    Adelaide, easily

    Geelong versus Richmond
    Geelong are in form
    Richmond can’t seem to beat them
    Cats, comfortably

    Sydney versus Essendon
    Sydney look deadly
    Essendon are their bunnies
    Swans, in a thriller

    Port Adelaide versus West Coast
    The Power’s in form
    West Coast is their bogey team
    Eagles to win, just

