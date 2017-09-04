2017 AFL finals predictions using haiku: Week 1

Just eight teams remain
Only the best will progress
Bring on the finals!
Adelaide versus GWS
Crows play well at home
The Giants can’t win away
Adelaide, easily
Geelong versus Richmond
Geelong are in form
Richmond can’t seem to beat them
Cats, comfortably
Sydney versus Essendon
Sydney look deadly
Essendon are their bunnies
Swans, in a thriller
Port Adelaide versus West Coast
The Power’s in form
West Coast is their bogey team
Eagles to win, just
September 4th 2017 @ 8:04am
mds1970 said | September 4th 2017 @ 8:04am | ! Report
Haiku’s final line
Always has five syllables
No more and no less
September 4th 2017 @ 8:05am
Roger of Sydney said | September 4th 2017 @ 8:05am | ! Report
You could quite possibly get 0 from 4. or maybe 4 from 4, I see the Crows going down GWS, GWS can’t play that bad for ever, Sydney should slam Essendon but dangerous game, Cats should win but have had their pants lowered a couple of times this year and Port and WCE just making up the numbers but at home probably Port. There will be surprises.
September 4th 2017 @ 8:07am
mds1970 said | September 4th 2017 @ 8:07am | ! Report
Giants stronger now
Injured players have returned
Here Come The Giants
September 4th 2017 @ 8:14am
john ham said | September 4th 2017 @ 8:14am | ! Report
Swans to go down by at least 23 points
Cats to win the day
Richmond to prob win the lot
Coast Eagles to be pummelled into straw by the lightening boys
September 4th 2017 @ 8:38am
Birdman said | September 4th 2017 @ 8:38am | ! Report
I have no i-dea
September 4th 2017 @ 8:59am
Bobbo7 said | September 4th 2017 @ 8:59am | ! Report
Adelaide 60/40 chance
Richmond / Geelong 50/50 chance
Swans to smack Essendon – won’t be close
Port over WC 60/40 chance