2017 season review: St Kilda Saints

Expected to make the step into the top eight in 2017, St Kilda actually went backwards in both wins and ladder position in what can only be described as a failure of a season.

Was 2017 just a bump in the road for the promising Saints? Or are there deeper flaws in this list that will keep them on the outer?

What I predicted

“St Kilda are a club that very much looks to be on the right path. They’ve recruited well, have a good spread of talent across the field and look primed to finish serving their apprenticeship in 2017.”

Prediction: 7th

What actually happened

The Saints were always bubbling in 2017 but, apart from a few purpl patches, they never really got it together.

After a middling 2-3 start, three straight wins – two against Hawthorn and the Giants – looked to have them back on the path to promised land.

They blew a tire after that though, losing to Sydney, the Bulldogs and Adelaide by 40+ point to hit the halfway point at 5-6.

That slump was arrested with an impressive four-game winning streak – culminating in a demolition of Richmond – but that was about as good as it got.

They went 2-5 from that point to splutter to an 11-11 finish and 11th spot on the ladder.

A recurring theme for St Kilda in 2017 was an inability to get the job done when they needed to.

For every encouraging thumping of Hawthorn in Launceston, there was a five-goal loss to Melbourne at a venue the Demons play terribly.

Their obliteration of Richmond was immediately followed by a self-destruct against Essendon, while their snatch of defeat from the jaws of victory against Port Adelaide was truly head-wringing.

One bit of progress St Kilda did make in 2017 however was their interstate play.

While they did finish 2-4 away from Victoria, they were very competitive against West Coast and Port, while also enjoying the aforementioned 75-point win over Hawthorn.

Best win

Round 16: St Kilda 21.12 (138) def. Richmond 10.11 (71)

Coming up against top-four hopefuls Richmond in a late-season blockbuster, the Saints put on a terrifying show that looked to have them firmly on the path to September.

In one of the best first half performances seen this millennium, the Saints crushed their opponents in every category to take an absurd 92-10 lead into half time.

The eventual 67-point win was the club’s fourth in a row, not only putting them firmly in top eight territory, but giving them the belief they could do some damage.

Worst loss

Round 17: St Kilda 7.15 (57) def. by Essendon 17.16 (118)

What a difference a week can make.

Just one week after pounding the Tigers to dust, St Kilda had a golden opportunity to put daylight between themselves and another top eight hopeful.

Unfortunately, the Saints laid an almighty egg.

After a legarthic first half, the Bombers blew St Kilda away with a seven-goal-to-two third quarter in a crushing 61-point defeat.

The loss was the start of a 2-5 finish to the year that saw the Saints watching the finals on TV.

What needs to happen next year?

As talented as St Kilda’s list is, it’s time for them to take the big step from young prodigies to mature match-winners.

The club is virtually set at all key positions – even with Nick Riewoldt retiring – and has a good mix of pace and grunt through the midfield to be a finals contender.

It will no longer be acceptable for the Saints to go into their shells like they did in 2017 when the going got really tough.

While St Kilda’s poor kicking for goal was rightfully highlighted, their kicking around the ground could use some work next year too.

Despite averaging a handful more disposals than their opponents in 2017, the Saints were in the bottom four for average marks differential per game.

Early prediction

Looking at St Kilda’s list, there appears to be almost no excuse for them not to have made finals this season and therefore little reason, on paper, for then not to move up next year.

There’s talent to rise a lot higher, but for now you’d put the Saints on the better side of thereabouts.

Prediction: 7th-11th