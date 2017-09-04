The best and worst of the 2017 NRL season

The regular season is done and dusted for another year, but the outcome feels strangely familiar. Almost like history repeating itself.

The Melbourne Storm won the minor premiership. Again. The Newcastle Knights were award the wooden spoon. Again. And Queensland won the State of Origin. Again.

Before we move on to the finals, let’s take a look back at the best and worst of the 2017 season:

Best player – Cameron Smith

What more can be said about Cameron Smith that hasn’t already been said a hundred times before? He’s the game’s best player, the game’s craftiest captain, and the game’s most influential figure. And at 34 years of age, he shows no signs of slowing down.

The Melbourne marionettist masterfully manipulates match officials, affording him complete control over the contest. No other player exerts the same level of influence on a game than Cameron Smith.

Most improved player – Akuila Uate

Only 12 months ago, Uate wasn’t even able to crack the Newcastle starting side – the same Newcastle team that just collected its third consecutive wooden spoon and sources around 75 per cent of their backline from a single family. There were reports that Uate was out of shape and had lost the desire to play, but it’s amazing what a change of scenery can do.

Since signing on with Manly, the Fijian flyer has recaptured the form which earned him a spot on the flanks for NSW. His 14 tries and 16 line breaks are more than he managed in his last two seasons for Newcastle. Combined. An inspired signing by Bozo.

Most disappointing player – Adam Reynolds

The South Sydney halfback has been invisible this season. Coming off a debut Origin campaign, I really expected Reynolds to elevate his game and join the upper echelon of NRL halfbacks. Instead, his form has significantly regressed.

Reynolds’ kicking game remains deadly accurate, but his ability to manage a match has stagnated. Reynolds is yet to show that he can put the Rabbitohs on his shoulders and take ownership of the outcome.

Comeback player – Mitchell Moses

Rarely do we see a player perform a ‘comeback’ within the same season, but that’s exactly what Mitchell Moses has managed to achieve.

Moses’ form was atrocious to start the season. Bogged down by protracted contract negotiations, Moses was facing the real prospect of being dropped to reserve grade.

But after hopping off the bus at Parramatta, the silver-spooned five-eighth has parted a sea of critics and turned his season around. Moses has been an integral component of Parramatta’s top four finish, and he will play a key role if the Eels are to make a premiership push.

Rookie of the year – Nick Cotric

Noa Nadruku, Ken Nagas, Lesley Vainikolo, Jordan Rapana, and now, Nick Cotric. The local speedster joins a long list of prodigiously talented Canberra wingers. His 16 tries and 17 line breaks leads all rookies, and Cotric did it with the poise and professionalism of a seasoned pro.

Representative honours won’t be far away for this kid.

Best rep player – Cameron Smith

Prior to Game 3 of the 2017 Origin series, Cameron Smith told the media he was disappointed with his own form. According to Smith, he wasn’t running the ball enough. To fix this problem, Smith told us he was going to run the ball more. Sounds pretty simple right?

Despite Smith broadcasting his game plan to all those who’d listen, the Blues were unable to prevent him from running the football. From the opening ruck, Smith had his way with the NSW defensive line and was the driving force behind Queensland’s historic victory.

It wasn’t quite Babe Ruth pointing to the outfield, but it was pretty damn close.

Most underrated player – Benji Marshall

The 2017 version of Benji Marshall is leagues away from the sidestepping, flick passing, premiership-winning genius that erupted into our loungerooms over ten years ago. But he doesn’t need to be that guy anymore.

Instead, Benji has proven an invaluable mentor to the young Brisbane halves while also providing serviceable injury and Origin cover. And all for the bargain basement price of around $150k per season. Once again, Wayne Bennett has had the last laugh.

Most overrated – Jarryd Hayne

Who else? When you’re a self-proclaimed Aussie hero, rate yourself as one of the top players in the game, and get paid the combined salary of 150 7-Eleven workers, there are certain expectations around your performance.

But apart from a couple of memorable moments, Hayne has been harder to watch than Usman Khawaja on sub-continental wickets.

Hayne rates in the bottom half of almost every attacking statistical category and is often a liability in defence. Outside of the proposed plan to redevelop ANZ Stadium, Hayne’s contract represents the worst value for money investment in the NRL.

Coach of the year – Brad Arthur

Not even the most biased, one-eyed Parramatta supporter (I’m looking at you, Mary) would have predicted the Eels to finish in the top four at the start of the season.

Despite an undersized pack, a string of injuries and the presence of Brad Takairangi, the Eels are serious premiership contenders.

What’s even more remarkable has been their ability to move on from the chaos of last season. Remember, it was only last year that the club was facing one of the most tumultuous 12 month periods in rugby league history.

Parramatta’s ability to put all that garbage to one side and focus on football has been Brad Arthur’s finest hour.

Best buy of the year – Paul Vaughan

Surplus to requirements at the Canberra Raiders, Vaughan signed for the Red V and had an immediate impact with his new club. His uncompromising running style and rugged defence remind me of a young Paul Harragon, minus the weekly concussions. Unlucky to miss Origin selection this season, Vaughan will certainly be on the Blues’ radar for 2018.

Worst buy of the year – Kieran Foran

The signing of Kieran Foran turned out to be a particularly bad deal for the New Zealand Warriors. What value did he add? How was the team better this season with Foran in the line-up compared with any of their previously dismal campaigns without him?

All Foran did was delay the development of whomever the Warriors bring in to replace him. A waste of time and money.

Best trend – Value of wingers

How good are wingers going this year? No longer just a prop-forward punchline, these frequent flyers have now become the focal point of many teams’ attacks.

Where would Melbourne be without Suliasi Vunivalu and Josh Addo-Carr? The two aerial artists have combined for 42 tries and 42 line breaks this season, which is close to the combined contribution of the entire Canterbury roster.

Hell, a winger even won the Man of the Series in Origin this year! Keep it up boys, it’s spectacular to watch.

Worse trend – RLPA talks

From flat brim caps to hijacked press conferences and James Maloney flapping his gums to whoever will listen, the players have been extremely vocal in expressing their displeasure over the proposed collective bargaining agreement.

While the players are understandably passionate about this issue, the fans don’t give a rat’s arse. We don’t want to hear the players squabble over dollars like a pair of seagulls fighting for the last hot chip.

And threatening to boycott the Dally M or abandon the World Cup certainly isn’t going to win you any sympathy with an already disgruntled fan-base. Keep it all behind closed doors where it belongs.

Best moment – Johnathan Thurston and Cameron Smith lift the Origin shield

Despite my utter disgust at the game of rugby league at the conclusion of that game, I couldn’t deny the grandeur of this moment.

Watching a wounded Thurston hoist the shield with his captain one last time was a very special moment in Origin history. It had an air of finality to it. The end of the most dominant era in Australian sport.

At least I hope it was the end.

Worst moment – That NSW performance in Game 3

Watching that match was like sitting through Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace – you go into it with plenty hope and anticipation only to be slowly crushed by your own disappointment.

Despite having everything on the line in one of the biggest games of their careers, the New South Welshman played without heart or desire. I’ve witnessed more enthusiasm and energy in the aisles of Aldi.

A truly pathetic performance and the low point of the 2017 season for many, including myself.

Best game – Round 14, Panthers 24 def Raiders 20

Good things happen when you take the footy to the bush.

In front of a throbbing Carrington Park crowd of almost 9,000 league-starved country fanatics, the Penrith Panthers pulled off the most memorable moment in Bathurst since Greg Murphy and Marcos Ambrose almost came to blows on the Mountain in 2005.

Trailing by ten points with under three minutes remaining, a few moments of Matt Moylan magic saw the Panthers score on consecutive sets and steal the match on the final siren. And people say rugby league has become boring and predictable!

Worse game – Round 16, Dragons 32 def Knights 28

Don’t get me wrong, this was an incredibly entertaining game to watch. But the way it unfolded was an indictment upon the defensive efforts of both teams.

The Dragons opened up the scoring and led 10-0 after eight minutes, only to watch on helplessly as the Knights scored five unanswered tries to lead 28-10 at the break.

Now, I’m not sure how much champagne was consumed in the Newcastle sheds at halftime, but I do know that the Knights would have enjoyed themselves much more had they never returned to the field for the second half.

The Novocastrians didn’t trouble the scorers for the rest of the game and allowed St George Illawarra to run away with the two points.

Team of the Year

5th Tackle Option

Here are five quick thoughts on the action from Round 26:

1. I honestly thought Darius Boyd had turned into a wrestling heel on Thursday night. The Brisbane fullback pulled up lame on the stroke of halftime in pursuit of a kick, only to bounce back to his feet once the whistle had blown and trot off the field.

While he didn’t take the field for the second half due to the giant bag of ice strapped to his thigh, I’m not sold on the severity of his injury.

2. It’s been said a million times before, mostly by Wayne Bennett, but defence wins premierships. So it was inspiring to watch the aggression and intensity with which Manly opened their encounter with the Penrith Panthers.

From the opening set, the Sea Eagles were flying into tackles with reckless abandon. If they can reproduce this effort during the finals, they will be tough to beat.

3. Peter Wallace is one of the toughest players in the competition. He once ruptured a testicle during a tackle and still finished the game. I can barely walk after just watching someone cop a shot to the cods. But there’s a difference between tough and just plain stupid.

Wallace returned to the Penrith line-up only one week after breaking his hand. And while he may have been able to play through the pain barrier, he was a liability in defence. At some point, a coach needs to take the decision out of the player’s hands and do what’s best for the team.

4. It might shock some people to realise that only four points ended up separating the Raiders from both the Rabbitohs and the Bulldogs on the competition ladder. The Raiders were seen as an uber-talented side unlucky not to make the top eight, while both the Bulldogs and Rabbitohs were universally slammed as duds. It’s all about perspective.

5. The outstanding form of Michael Lichaa over the past three weeks should be the final nail in Des Hasler’s coffin. To think that the Bulldogs had a weapon like Lichaa at their disposal but refused to use him baffles the mind.

The silver lining for Lichaa, who is set to hit the open market, is that his recent performances will have made him a lot of money.

***

On a personal note, this will be my last column for 2017. I am off on annual leave and won’t be around for the finals. Thanks to all those who have read and commented on my work; I have thoroughly enjoyed the weekly banter. Enjoy the finals and I’ll see you all again next season.