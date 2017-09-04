Harvey backs Hird as AFL medal presenter

James Hird’s contemporary Brent Harvey is pleased the controversial Essendon great will present the Norm Smith Medal at the AFL grand final.

It will be Hird’s first official involvement in the game since he resigned as Bombers coach just more than two years ago.

The league confirmed at Monday’s finals series launch that Hird will present the medal, given to the player voted best afield in the grand final.

The AFL’s invitation to Hird has split opinion, given he was one of the key figures in the Essendon supplements debacle.

AFL chief executive Gillon McLachlan said a few weeks ago that he hopes fans will not boo Hird when he goes on stage to present the medal.

The Norm Smith presenter at each grand final is a former winner and for the last few years, the AFL has invited them based on when they won the award.

As the 2000 winner for his performance in Essendon’s win over Melbourne, it is Hird’s turn.

“I don’t have a really strong thought on it – I think it’s fantastic he’s coming back and presenting the medal and the AFL are sticking to their plan of past winners coming to present it,” Harvey said.

“He was next in line, so I wouldn’t see why he wouldn’t get that opportunity – I’m very pleased he’s taken the opportunity to do so.”

Harvey said he has a lot of respect for Hird.

“He’s a football person, he’s one of the best football people, for me, growing up watching football in general,” Harvey said.

“I wasn’t even Essendon, but I nearly had a tear in my eye when James Hird retired.

“He’s a football legend and I’m rapt he’ll be involved on grand final day.”

Harvey is the premiership cup ambassador for the finals series and Mick Malthouse will present the Jock McHale Medal to the winning grand final coach.