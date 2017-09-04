 

Hawthorn’s favourite son to become a favourite Sun?

Josh Elliott Editor
 
 

By , Josh Elliott is a Roar Editor

Tagged:
 , , ,

0 Have your say

    We thought we had seen the last of Luke Hodge, but we may have been wrong, with recent reports suggesting he is considering coming out of retirement to play for the Gold Coast Suns.

    Hodge seemed to have ended his 305-game Hawthorn career in Round 23 with a win over the Western Bulldogs, but was reportedly approached by Mark Evans at Gold Coast about a role that would see him play with the club for a year before transitioning into a coaching role.

    “It’s my understanding Mark Evans has made personal contact with Luke Hodge over a position, which may involve him coming out of retirement and playing for at least a season,” said Sam McLure on SEN.

    “He may or may not take up the offer, but it’s believed he is seriously considering it. He thought his days were over and he’s reconsidering what to do.

    “People will deny this and I know Hodgey is finishing a book over the next week, he’s due to start in the media next season.

    “He was also asked to be a part of the coaching selection panel, but the five man panel was confirmed over the weekend.”

    More to come.

    Josh Elliott
    Josh Elliott

    Josh Elliott may be The Roar's Weekend Editor, but at heart he's just a rusted-on North Melbourne tragic with a penchant for pun headlines - and also abnormal alliteration, assuredly; assuming achievability. He once finished third in a hot chilli pie eating contest. You can follow him on Twitter @JoshElliott_29 and listen to him on The Roar's AFL Podcast.

    It's Finals Time! Show off the best your club has to offer at the business end of the season. We're accepting entries for the Club Roar Awards, judged by Olympian Steven Bradbury. Submit now because we’ve got $10,000 to giveaway! To find out more check out Club Roar.