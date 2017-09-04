Hawthorn’s favourite son to become a favourite Sun?

We thought we had seen the last of Luke Hodge, but we may have been wrong, with recent reports suggesting he is considering coming out of retirement to play for the Gold Coast Suns.

Hodge seemed to have ended his 305-game Hawthorn career in Round 23 with a win over the Western Bulldogs, but was reportedly approached by Mark Evans at Gold Coast about a role that would see him play with the club for a year before transitioning into a coaching role.

“It’s my understanding Mark Evans has made personal contact with Luke Hodge over a position, which may involve him coming out of retirement and playing for at least a season,” said Sam McLure on SEN.

“He may or may not take up the offer, but it’s believed he is seriously considering it. He thought his days were over and he’s reconsidering what to do.

“People will deny this and I know Hodgey is finishing a book over the next week, he’s due to start in the media next season.

“He was also asked to be a part of the coaching selection panel, but the five man panel was confirmed over the weekend.”

More to come.