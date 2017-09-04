Injured Boyd out of Broncos NRL final

Skipper Darius Boyd says he is not confident of returning next week after ruling himself out of Brisbane’s NRL qualifying final with Sydney Roosters on Friday night.

Brisbane had held onto hope that Boyd would be given until the last minute to overcome a hamstring complaint suffered in their last round win over North Queensland.

However, Boyd abruptly ended speculation on Monday when he pulled the pin on the Roosters clash.

Boyd revealed he had been battling hamstring issues for years and wanted to get his recovery right for the NRL finals.

“I’m not playing. Hammies, you can’t rush them,” Boyd told Fox Sports.

“It’s nothing new, I’ve been dealing with it for a couple of years now – it’s old age.

“To be honest it’s a recurring thing ever since I did my Achilles (in 2015), I have a weak left hamstring.

“I’ve had a bit of pain in the weeks leading up and hopefully I get it right for the next week or two.”

“On the advice of the medical staff, I’m getting physio this week and getting ready for next week.”

But asked if he was confident of returning next week, Boyd said: “I’d like to be but I wouldn’t say confident.

“You don’t want to push these things and hamstrings if they feel good you usually need to give them another week – we’ll see how we go.”

Halfback Kodi Nikorima is expected to replace Boyd at fullback with rejuvenated veteran Benji Marshall slotting into the halves with pivot Anthony Milford.

Nikorima got Test fullback Boyd’s blessing as Broncos No.1.

“He’s played there a few times. We’re looking forward to seeing him play there,” Boyd said.

Besides Boyd, Brisbane must also negotiate the finals without hooker Andrew McCullough (knee) and Korbin Sims (broken arm).

“Everyone’s probably writing us off, which is fine because there’s no pressure on us,” Boyd said of the Roosters clash.

“We’re going down there in their home territory, no one thinks we’re going to win.

“We can go down there, get a job done and get the week off – it would be really nice.”