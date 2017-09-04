Malthouse: drop Stevie J for AFL final

Three-time AFL premiership coach Mick Malthouse would make the tough call and drop Steve Johnson if he was in charge at GWS.

Malthouse laughed ruefully at Monday’s AFL finals launch when asked about the mercurial veteran’s selection fate.

“That’s a really good question – that’s a beauty,” he said.

What to do about Johnson is one of the burning selection questions ahead of this week’s opening round of finals games.

Johnson won the Norm Smith Medal in the 2007 grand final when playing for Geelong and, at his best, he remains one of the game’s most dangerous forwards.

But the goalsneak has struggled for consistent form in his last season, in no small part because he is carrying a knee injury.

Johnson only had eight disposals and minimal influence in their round-23 loss to Geelong.

Coach Leon Cameron said late last week that Johnson remains in selection contention for Thursday’s qualifying final against Adelaide.

But Malthouse would put a line through him.

“I don’t think he’s capable of doing the things that he would want to do,” the West Coast and Collingwood premiership coach said.

“He in his own mind would probably want to play and think that he should play.

“They’re the decisions you make as a senior coach or as a match committee that are part and parcel – if you can’t make those hard decisions, you won’t make any decisions.”

Malthouse said the simple fact is the Giants must pick the best side they can.

“I’m an outsider looking in, saying no,” Malthouse said.

“Leon Cameron, who’s another fantastic young man and a terrific coach, he may totally different ideas of why he should play.

“I have nothing but good thoughts about how Steve Johnson has played his career.

“But having looked at GWS with their setup and finals football is pressure football – if you can’t bring pressure and you can’t last and you can’t get to the opposition.

“You have to pick a side that’s going to win, not hope to win.”