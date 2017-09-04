Maria Sharapova vs Anastasija Sevastova: US Open live scores

Former US Open champion Maria Sharapova looks to be getting back to her best form, and she will look to prove in a danger match against 16th seed Anastasija Sevastova in the fourth round. Join The Roar for live scores from around 3am (AEST).

Sharapova came into the tournament battling injury, controversy and a lack of match practice and form. She has put that all to the side over the first three rounds though, playing some excellent tennis.

She was always going to be up against it in the first round when she took on second seed Simona Halep, but passed with flying colours in a three-set examination.

While that was her biggest win of the tournament, it was gritty and her form has continued to come on in leaps and bounds. Sharapova’s serve has been strong and her power game dominating opponents with another three set win, this time over Timea Babos following.

Her third round was the best so far, but taking on wildcard recipient Sofia Kenin she only did was expected, breezing past in straight sets.

On the surface at least, the run for Sevastova through the tournament has been far more dominant. She is yet to drop a set and the 16th seed has been blowing her opponents off the court before they know what’s hit them.

Dominant wins early on over Carina Witthoeft and Kateryna Kozlova set the scene, but it was her third round against Donna Vekic which was most impressive. A 6-2, 6-3 win saw her lose only five games across the two sets, with the Latvian serving at 70 per cent.

If she is to continue her run through the tournament, landing at least that many first serves to counter Sharapova’s power game will be pivotal, as will reading her opponents difficult serve.

The pair have never played before this match and the winner will take on either Sloane Stephens or Julia Goerges in the quarter-finals of the tournament.

Prediction

Sharapova has the experience to rise to the occasion of a fourth round match, no matter her form. She also has the power to run Sevastova off the court, and as a result should proceed to the quarter-finals in a close run battle.

Sharapova in three sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from around 3am (AEST) or at the completion of Denis Shapovalov and Pablo Carreno Busta on the Arthur Ashe Stadium and don’t forget to drop a comment in the section below.