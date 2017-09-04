No Grant enquiry into Dogs deal: Greenberg

The NRL has denied reports Australian Rugby League Commission chair John Grant personally investigated a deal struck at Canterbury when Todd Greenberg was in charge of the club.

Greenberg, who now works under Grant as NRL chief, has criticised a Fairfax Media report suggesting Grant made enquiries into the deal involving former Bulldogs player Sam Perrett.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing by Greenberg, Perrett or club chair Ray Dib.

Grant reportedly mishandled the investigation by not informing the league’s integrity unit and confusing the identity of Perrett’s agent to incorrectly meet with a namesake.

Grant told Fairfax the meeting with the agent was intended to “help me understand a little more about how rugby league works.”

Greenberg said the claims were unsubstantiated.

“It is ridiculous that a conversation our chairman had in January … has suddenly now become a matter for comment. There is no basis at all for the claims made,” Greenberg said in a statement on Monday.

“John has an absolute right as Chairman to have conversations with anyone and about anything he believes is in the interests of the game, without being publicly cross-examined.

“These kinds of claims do no one in our game any good at all.”

Greenberg said he and Grant have a strong working relationship.

“There is no person more committed to what’s good for the game than our chairman,” he said.

“We have been through many ups and downs together and we have a stronger bond than ever.”