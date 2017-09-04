Smith reveals he was nearly a Bronco

Storm players and officials pose with JJ Giltinan Shield, after the Round 26 NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and the Canberra Raiders, at AAMI Park in Melbourne, Saturday September 2, 2017. (AAP Image/Joe Castro)

Cameron Smith has revealed just how close he came to joining Brisbane.

The Melbourne hooker will on Saturday break Darren Lockyer’s all-time NRL most games record when he runs out for his 356th first-grade appearance, in the Storm’s preliminary final against Parramatta.

Four years ago Brisbane tabled a $1.1 million-a-year offer to lure the Storm legend and he said on Monday it was only a heart-to-heart with his wife Barbara that convinced him to turn down the Queensland club.

The Queensland and Australian skipper was courted by the Broncos for the 2015 season and even informed Storm coach Craig Bellamy he was set to depart the club for which he debuted in 2002.

Smith agonised over the decision for months, feeling a return to his native Brisbane to be around family was the best thing for his wife as they raised their three young children.

It was a sliding doors moment which changed the course of both clubs as he is now widely considered one of the code’s all-time greats, a reputation which will be enriched when he breaks Lockyer’s record.

After she told him to follow his heart, he decided he belonged in the Victorian capital and wanted to see out his career at the Storm.

“I sat down with Craig and told him ‘I think my time has come to move home’,” Smith said.

“It was a decision based on my family, it was time to go home.

“My wife was raising three young children pretty much by herself. It’s what she’s done my entire career. She’s a trooper.

“At the end of the day it was my gut feeling that I wanted to be a one-club man. I knew my place was at the Storm.

“My wife sat me down, she knew I was uneasy about the decision that I’d come to.

“She said ‘whatever you want to do, I’ll be happy with’. The weight just came off my shoulders.”

The 34 year-old is contracted until the end of 2018 however could play on, which would allow him to break the 400-game barrier.

Smith said he was humbled to take Lockyer’s mantle, having also succeeded him as the Maroons and Australian skipper.

“No one thinks about breaking a record or anything like that,” he said.

“I still remember my debut match for Melbourne back in 2002. It’s nice to be able to achieve a record of his magnitude but my focus is going to be on my preparation this week.”