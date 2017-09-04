Thaiday to retire from NRL in 2018

In the end it was three small steps which convinced Sam Thaiday he was ready to set his NRL retirement date.

Thaiday, 32, on Monday confirmed he will end his playing career at the end of the 2018 season after 16 years at the top level.

The former Brisbane skipper and Queensland representative had already been told by coach Wayne Bennett he would not be offered a new deal beyond his current contract.

Rather than join a rival club or head overseas, Thaiday chose to remain a one-club player and has his post-football life in Brisbane mapped out.

Asked what convinced him of his decision, he said it had become increasingly difficult to recover and get around his home.

“I’ve got three steps out of my bedroom into the main living area and I struggle to get up those so I thought I was done,” he said in Sydney at the launch of the NRL finals.

Thaiday will run out for his 277th NRL game in Friday’s preliminary final against Sydney Roosters and is set to pass the 300-game milestone next year.

Since debuting in 2003, he has also played 29 games for Queensland and 34 Tests for Australia.

Thaiday was this year dropped by Queensland coach Kevin Walters and is battling to retain his spot in the Australian squad for the end-of-year World Cup after some indifferent form in 2017.

He has proven a Mr Fix It for the Broncos over the past month and filled in at hooker following the loss of Andrew McCullough.

Despite being given a new role and proving he can still be a key contributor, he said he has made up his mind to retire.

“I’m done,” he said.

“It does become harder to get back to training on Monday every week after playing.

“I’ve had a fantastic career so I’m happy to finish my contract at the Broncos and I’ve got things in place already that I want to transition into after footy. So I’m looking forward to what’s going to come next.”