22 under 22: The best of the next crop of AFL talent

22 under 22, the All-Australian team with a twist. The best of the best selected not from the entire AFL, but from those who were aged 22 or younger at the conclusion of the 2017 AFL home-and-away season.

This year has been a difficult one to select from, with a plethora of young talent being featured across all 18 teams. Did we get it right?

FB: Jake Lever, James Sicily, Andrew McGrath

HB: Zak Jones, Ryan Burton, Zac Williams C: Josh Kelly, Matt Crouch, Zach Merrett

Foll: Sean Darcy, Ollie Wines, Clayton Oliver HF: Marcus Bontempelli, Charlie Curnow, Isaac Heeney

FF: Jack Billings, Eric Hipwood, Orazio Fantasia Int: Connor Blakely, Callum Mills, Christian Petracca, Jade Gresham Unlucky: Alex Witherden, Sam Powell-Pepper, Blake Acres, Luke Ryan, Caleb Daniel, Daniel Rioli and Ben Ainsworth

Defenders: Since a mid-season move to the back six, the fiery James Sicily has thrived, becoming one of the intercept kings of the competition. Highly sought after Crow Jake Lever has again shown that he is a superstar in the making, while Zak Jones and Zac Williams have done the same with stellar campaigns.

Rising Star winner Andrew McGrath has excelled in his first season as a lock-down defender, much alike runner-up Ryan Burton, who in his second season has demonstrated his magnificent composure.

On the bench, Connor Blakley was excellent for Fremantle before succumbing late to a shoulder injury, and Callum Mills backed up his 2016 season in style. Alex Witherden and Luke Ryan didn’t miss a beat since coming into their respective teams, but didn’t quite notch up enough games to feature.

Midfielders: What a season it has been for the young midfielders of the competition. The future looks bright for whichever teams are lucky enough to have their hands on these untouchable young guns.

Matt Crouch, Josh Kelly, Zach Merret, Ollie Wines and Clayton Oliver; a list of names who not only would be considered the best under-22 midfielders in the comp, but more simply, the best midfielders in the comp.

Take Dustin Martin out of the equation and many of these names would be red-hot Brownlow Medal fancies, and should be in the years to come. In particular Crow Matt Crouch had a brilliant, break-out season for the minor premiers, and out-of-contract Giant Josh Kelly is rightfully on the radar of rival clubs after a stunning 2017.

Unfortunately given the superstar nature of this midfield group, many young-guns such as Sam Powell-Pepper weren’t worthy of a spot just yet.

Forwards: Eric Hipwood shows glimpses of a Buddy Franklin-like prowess in the forward 50, and with more experience, will be a future Coleman Medal contender. Isaac Heeney, Jack Billings and Orazio Fantasia remain some of the most dangerous small-forwards in the competition and proved it with standout seasons.

Anthony Koutoufides doppelganger Charlie Curnow was deservedly among the Rising Star voting after impressing in the Blues outfit, while match-winner Marcus Bontempelli, who at times this year has drifted forward, replicated his brilliance of the last few seasons yet again.

Christian Petracca kicked 26 goals and is shaping as a superstar, as is Jade Gresham who kicked 30 for St Kilda. Richmond and Gold Coast will be licking their lips over their respective jets Daniel Rioli and Ben Ainsworth, with both enjoying fine seasons and falling just short of selection.