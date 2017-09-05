Andrew Forrest should drop his court action and rebuild rugby in WA

It’s time now for Andrew Forrest to back off with his campaign to smash the ARU over its decision to axe the Western Force from the 2018 Super Rugby tournament.
Justice David Hammerschlag’s ruling to dismiss the Western Force’s appeal against an arbitration ruling in favour of the ARU is about as forthright and legally watertight as you can get in these cases.
It makes no sense for the health of rugby in Australia for Andrew Forrest to brief lawyers, as he has apparently already done, to seek leave to appeal Justice Hammerschlag’s ruling in the High Court of Australia or NSW Court of Appeal.
The effect of such an appeal will be to leave the Western Force players who will now be made offers by other Super Rugby franchises in a bind about whether to balance their playing futures and an understandable loyalty to their club on the outcome of a legal challenge that may not even be heard by the High Court.
RugbyWA needs to accept that for the time being (and this is an important consideration) the Western Force is no longer a Super Rugby franchise. It needs to tell Andrew Forrest that he should call off any High Court challenge.
We don’t know enough, either, about the plan to set up a new six-team rugby competition in the Indo-Pacific region, with a Perth-based team being a participant.
On the face of it, this looks like a top-of-the-head plan.
Would World Rugby endorse an entrepreneur setting up his own rugby tournament?
Where would he get the officials from if World Rugby and, indeed, the ARU decide not to ratify such a tournament?
What benefit would such a tournament be, anyway, to the development of the rugby code and local players in WA?
A much better plan for Forrest and RugbyWA would be to concentrate on ensuring that the Perth Spirit remain competitive in the NRC.
From the foundation of building an NRC powerhouse in Western Australia with the Perth Spirit, RugbyWA would be in the position that the Force will come back into Super Rugby sometime in the future, especially if Andrew Forrest is prepared to put substantial amounts of money into the project.
The experience of the Lions is important to note here. This team was dropped from Super Rugby and has returned to become the leading South African franchise after its administration, coaching, selection and marketing policies were revamped significantly.
At some stage, this could happen with the Western Force if – and this is the crucial point – Andrew Forrest and RugbyWA play the game the right way.
The right way is to build RugbyWA into such a powerhouse that its inclusion in the Super Rugby tournament is a necessity for both the ARU and SANZAAR.
As an interim measure, RugbyWA should put a proposal to the ARU that the Melbourne Rebels include RugbyWA input from players and at least one “home game” in Perth for the conjoined franchise, against a South African side, each season.
All the New Zealand Super Rugby franchises include a grouping of a number of unions. There is no reason why this system shouldn’t be used, in a smaller way admittedly, in Australia, starting with the Melbourne Rebels (to be re-named The Rebels?) and RugbyWA.
As for the stoush RugbyWA and Andrew Forrest are in against the ARU. They need to understand that, for the best outcome to emerge from the whole sorry mess, the matter has to be taken away from the courts.
The reality is that for the time being, the Western Force is out of Super Rugby.
The best response to this shattering outcome is for Forrest and RugbyWA to rebuild rugby in Western Australia so successfully that the case for the Force to come back into Super Rugby is overwhelming, even for a reluctant ARU.
September 5th 2017 @ 1:12pm
Nathan of Perth said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:12pm | ! Report
The experience of the Lions is not instructive here – the Lions still had the Currie Cup, and the Perth Spirit and the NRC are not comparable. Not to mention there is no guarantee the Spirit are allowed to continue past this season.
If RugbyWA backs down now, the Force is gone and will never return. They have very little reason not to pursue every longshot.
September 5th 2017 @ 1:24pm
Ex force fan said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:24pm | ! Report
Spot-on, there is no elite rugby in WA without the Force. It is a question of survival.
September 5th 2017 @ 1:40pm
Bakkies said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:40pm | ! Report
Lets not forget that a year without Super Rugby nearly put the Lions out of business
September 5th 2017 @ 1:14pm
MitchO said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:14pm | ! Report
Why bother Spiro?
NSW don’t care enough about rugby but they have a much bigger start on us over in the West.
I like rugby. It is fun to play.Do I need it to be the most powerful sport in Australia? No.
September 5th 2017 @ 1:17pm
wasmute said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:17pm | ! Report
We will be rebuilding WA rugby by ourselves and I hope Twiggy takes ARU to the cleaners
September 5th 2017 @ 1:18pm
SandyB said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:18pm | ! Report
If he can get it onto fta tv then all bets are off. That should be his no.1 priority.
September 5th 2017 @ 1:19pm
Crazy Horse said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:19pm | ! Report
“its administration, coaching, selection and marketing policies were revamped significantly”
That’s already happened in WA. Have you forgotten that a rapidly improving Force finished the season 2nd in the Conference? 2018 was set to be the year of the Force.
None of the remaining four teams will ever be able to claim to be the undisputed Australian Champions again.
As for the continuing the legal manouvers, it’s not a case of either or. Twiggy’s got enough mponey to do both.
September 5th 2017 @ 1:22pm
Ex force fan said | September 5th 2017 @ 1:22pm | ! Report
A joint venture with the Sunwolves would be a better option than the Rebels and I am fairly certain that the Force will not return as the ARU didn’t only burned the bridges but destroyed the airport as well in the clumsy and unprofessional way this was handled. Twiggy should consider alternatives to rugby union e.g. league where his financial support may be welcomed. The Indo Pacific competition don’t sound that exciting to me yet as I am not sure how the Force can keep their best players without playing high quality rugby.