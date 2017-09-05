Australia vs Thailand live stream: How to watch the Socceroos’ 2018 World Cup qualifier online and on TV

The Socceroos play the final group game of their World Cup qualifying campaign against Thailand in Melbourne tonight. Here is The Roar’s guide to watching the match live on TV and online.

Australia’s quest to automatically qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia hangs on a knife’s edge. With Japan leading the group by four points, they have already secured first place regardless of this week’s results. The Socceroos are equal with Saudi Arabia on points, however, they sit at third place on goal difference, trailing the Saudis by two on that front.

With only the top two teams automatically qualifying for the World Cup, the Socceroos’ qualifying fate is not entirely in their own hands. A win against Thailand, coupled with Japan either beating or drawing with Saudi Arabia will guarantee qualification, but Australia can also get through with a draw or even a loss. You can check out the qualifying scenarios here.

Here’s how you can watch the Socceroos’ crucial qualifying clash.

How to watch Australia vs Thailand on TV

Fox Sports will be broadcasting this match live. Coverage starts on Fox Sports 505 at 7pm (AEST) with kickoff at 8pm.

To watch Fox Sports’ coverage, you’ll need a valid Foxtel subscription with the sports package included.

For those who don’t have access to pay TV, free-to-air channel 9Go will be showing the match for the Nine Network. Their coverage starts at 7:30pm (AEST) and will continue until 10:30pm.

How to stream Australia vs Thailand online

There are several ways to stream the game online if you don’t have access to a TV.

In conjunction with their live broadcast on the telly, Foxtel will be streaming the game online. You can watch this broadcast using Foxtel Now, for which you’ll need a subscription with the sports package, or the Foxtel app, which is available to existing Foxtel customers.

Channel 9 are also showing the match online with their streaming service 9Now. This will allow you to watch the game as it would be broadcast on TV, and is free to watch (although you will need to sign up for an account to access the stream).