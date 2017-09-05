Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 2

Nathan Lyon ran through the hosts’ top-order but Bangladesh found a way to come back on day one of the first Test against the visiting Australia. Follow all the action of the second day this Test match from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 2pm (AEST) right here on The Roar.
A five-wicket haul for the off-spinner against a left-hand-heavy Bangladesh side had left them gasping for runs in the first half of the day’s play before Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman ensured the hosts ended day one on a note of respectability.
Having reduced Bangladesh to 5/117, Australia would have hoped for a better ending to the day but gruelling conditions and a lack of support from the other end for Lyon left them with a challenging day two ahead.
Already there are signs the pitch in Chittagong will slowly and steadily assist more and more spin – Lyon got a few with his straighter ones – and a score of 300 plus could be a challenging one. Bangladesh recovered from losing half their side for 117 to post 6/253 by stumps with Rahim still at the crease.
Captain Rahim was the stodgier of the two involved in their 105-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sabbir happy to take on the Australian bowlers. His 66 from 113 balls earned him comparisons with Virat Kohli by Lyon and took Bangladesh out of their early-day woes.
Ashton Agar was the only other wicket-taker with Stephen O’Keefe’s surprise recall to the squad – and to the playing XI – resulting in 20 wicketless overs on day one.
For a few moments, the team and the Aussie fans around the world would have held their collective breaths when their only fast bowler in the game, Pat Cummins, did not take the field after the tea break but it turned out to be a heat-related issue more than anything serious.
Lyon confirmed how tough it had been in sapping conditions.
“That’s up there with the hardest Test match cricket days I’ve ever had. This would be my 69th Test match and I don’t think I’ve been tested like that physically.”
He claimed the surface was good to bat without too much turn, but over time it can be expected to crumble a tad in those conditions.
By then, however, Australia will hope they can get down to the business of batting and get as close as possible to the Bangladesh first innings score.
3:15pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:15pm | ! Report
Mehedi is eyeing a few shots. The lack of runs seem to have frustrated him and he wants a few…
…ends up slogging one but is lucky he doesn’t end up getting out. Blocks out the rest after Nasir Hossain took a single off the first ball of the Agar over.
7/292 in 109.
3:12pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:12pm | ! Report
A single for Nasir Hossain gets Mehedi Hasan on strike and he has a short mid-on fielder for him…
…and the cover field is left open. Good captaincy this because it almost brings reward two balls later. Hasan wants to take on that open field, goes for a drive and it’s come off the inside edge and almost gone to hand at short mid-wicket.
Jumps down the pitch next ball and ends up getting an edge that earns him two.
Good bowling and captaincy this.
7/291 in 108.
3:12pm
Pope Paul VII said | 3:12pm | ! Report
Some tight bowling going on
3:11pm
matth said | 3:11pm | ! Report
They’ve dried Mehidy right up here. I sense a rush of blood coming, hopefully it will go to hand.
3:08pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:08pm | ! Report
Bounce! First ball after the drinks break and Agar’s got some bounce from length and Mehedi is left surprised.
Wants to cut the next one and it’s a lot quicker 92 kmph, and almost sneaks through the defences. Good stuff from Agar.
Defends the third before pushing the next one to the cover fielder. Agar pushes the next one up to the bat and Mehedi is good to go down the pitch and drive it to mid-off before defending the last ball away.
Maiden.
7/288 in 107.
3:10pm
matth said | 3:10pm | ! Report
Agar has bowled well, kept it very tight. I think he is a much improved player from his first stint a few years back. A worthy back up for Lyon.
3:04pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:04pm | ! Report
16 overs in the first hour from Australia. And they have picked up a wicket. Bangladesh have inched their way towards 300 but how much is enough?
3:03pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:03pm | ! Report
Couple of singles from the Lyon over, before they call for the drinks break.
Must say, early days but Mehedi has held his own and that should give Nasir Hossain confidence as well.
7/288 in 96
3:00pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 3:00pm | ! Report
Three from Agar’s next and signs that Nasir Hossain is getting a tad fidgety. Wanted to take him on, on a couple of occasions. Agar adjusts his length rather well.
7/286 in 105
2:59pm
Adsa said | 2:59pm | ! Report
I wonder whether Jackson Bird should have played in place of O’Keefe?. Bird strikes me as a thoughtful bowler who can mix it up a bit with some cutters, , variations of seam along with his accuracy. May have been helpful on a flat pitch.