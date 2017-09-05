Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 2

Nathan Lyon ran through the hosts’ top-order but Bangladesh found a way to come back on day one of the first Test against the visiting Australia. Follow all the action of the second day this Test match from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 2pm (AEST) right here on The Roar.

A five-wicket haul for the off-spinner against a left-hand-heavy Bangladesh side had left them gasping for runs in the first half of the day’s play before Mushfiqur Rahim and Sabbir Rahman ensured the hosts ended day one on a note of respectability.

Having reduced Bangladesh to 5/117, Australia would have hoped for a better ending to the day but gruelling conditions and a lack of support from the other end for Lyon left them with a challenging day two ahead.

Already there are signs the pitch in Chittagong will slowly and steadily assist more and more spin – Lyon got a few with his straighter ones – and a score of 300 plus could be a challenging one. Bangladesh recovered from losing half their side for 117 to post 6/253 by stumps with Rahim still at the crease.

Captain Rahim was the stodgier of the two involved in their 105-run stand for the sixth wicket with Sabbir happy to take on the Australian bowlers. His 66 from 113 balls earned him comparisons with Virat Kohli by Lyon and took Bangladesh out of their early-day woes.

Ashton Agar was the only other wicket-taker with Stephen O’Keefe’s surprise recall to the squad – and to the playing XI – resulting in 20 wicketless overs on day one.

For a few moments, the team and the Aussie fans around the world would have held their collective breaths when their only fast bowler in the game, Pat Cummins, did not take the field after the tea break but it turned out to be a heat-related issue more than anything serious.

Lyon confirmed how tough it had been in sapping conditions.

“That’s up there with the hardest Test match cricket days I’ve ever had. This would be my 69th Test match and I don’t think I’ve been tested like that physically.”

He claimed the surface was good to bat without too much turn, but over time it can be expected to crumble a tad in those conditions.

By then, however, Australia will hope they can get down to the business of batting and get as close as possible to the Bangladesh first innings score.

Follow the live scores and blog of the second day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia from 2pm (AEST) here on The Roar.