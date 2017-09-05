A case for every team in the AFL finals

We are finally here, the business end of the 2017 AFL season. Here are the reasons why each team could win the premiership.

Why Adelaide can win it:

The Crows have a team that, even when their stars are not at their best, will step up and contribute across the whole ground.

With eight of their best 22 making the All-Australian Squad, the Crows prove that their team is not relying on one star to carry them through. Rory Sloane, Rory Atkins, Eddie Betts and Taylor Walker are just some of the best that the Crows will continually use to their strengths in September.

The X-Factor: Josh Jenkins – ‘Kicks a bag and kill ‘em all.’

Why Geelong can win it:

A combination of new and old will prove favourable come finals, as the Cats’ more experienced players will continue to assist their young coming into their ninth finals series in ten years.

The Cats ability to use the wings and make quick breakthroughs up the ground will be vital if they want to dominate. Zach Tuohy has a chance to prove his worth in the backline in his first finals series, along with Wylie Buzza, who gets a chance to step up in the big time. Chris Scott has a poor finals record, so now is the time for him to make his mark.

The X-Factor: Nakia Cockatoo – ‘Great mark and hard at the ball.’

Why Richmond can win it:

Combine head strong Dustin Martin, Alex Rance and Trent Cotchin with an energized Nick Riewoldt and Daniel Rioli and you’ve got a team with the capability to dominate, at a quick pace.

High-intensity players, like Josh Caddy and Dion Prestia have been vital for Richmond’s success in 2017, so their aim is to extend this pressure and build on it in September. This is Damien Harwick’s chance to prove that the Tigers are a serious contender.

The X-Factor: Daniel Rioli – ‘Super speed, agility and mercurial foot.’

Why GWS Giants can win it:

The most talented young list in the competition, with a sprinkling of experienced premiership players, the Giants have plenty to prove after their 2016 failed finals campaign.

All-Australian nominees Dylan Shiel, Josh Kelly and Tom Scully lead a midfield that will give Jeremy Cameron and Jonathon Patton multiple opportunities in front of goal. Fast-paced and high-intensity football is the way Leon Cameron’s men can make something of their 2017 season.

The X-Factor: Toby Greene – ‘Goal-kicking game breaker’

Why Port Adelaide can win it:

Although heading into the finals with little hype, the Power have a team that has the ability to play high-intensity football. Robbie Gray has proven himself this season as a paced middle man, along with All-Australian nominees Tom Jonas down back and a consist season from key big man Paddy Ryder.

A high scoring team, Hinkley’s men can capture the ball inside their 50 and dominate games in a fast-moving quick scoring shoot out, forcing the opposition to take chances to match them.

The X-Factor: Ollie Wines – ‘Fearless and ferocious on-ball competitor.’

Why Sydney can win it:

A midfield like no other, the Swans have the ability to pressure teams into turnovers which result in goals. With a forward like Buddy Franklin, there are little defenders who can stop the giant from dominating in front of goals.

Isaac Heeney, Tom Papley, Gary Rohan, Dan Hannebery and Luke Parker are just a few of the middle men who can open and use space, as well as press up and cause costly turnovers for the opposition. John Longmire’s men have been here before and will be learning from their previous finals mistakes.

The X-Factor: Sam Reid – ‘Mr Versatility, can play at both ends.’

Why Essendon can win it:

A young team full of pace, the Bombers can hit teams where it hurts on the rebound. With the experience of James Kelly and Michael Hurley in the backline, Dyson Heppell and Zach Merrett in the midfield, they can lead their young in Darcy Parish and Joe Daniher to their first finals series since the drug saga of 2012-2016.

Coach John Worsfold has been here before and knows exactly what’s required to take his team all the way.

The X-Factor: Anthony McDonald-Tipungwuti – ‘Guts and determination mixed with ruthless speed and pressure.’

Why West Coast can win it:

They showed they can hold their own against the top side Adelaide in round 23, securing their top-8-spot by 0.2 per cent. With a pleasing mix of experience and determination, the Eagles have plenty of upsides when they put it all together. Jack Darling brings versatility when needed, along with a reinvented Nathan Vardy, they may just trouble a few sides along the way.

The X-Factor: Lewis Jetta – ‘Blinding pace, pressure and can kick a clutch goal.’

With each team boasting strong rosters, it’s sure to be an exciting finals series.