Cats star to return against Tigers

The guessing game is over – Geelong skipper Joel Selwood will play against Richmond in Friday night’s qualifying final against Richmond.

Selwood hasn’t played since round 20 when he suffered an ankle syndesmosis injury that required surgery.

The usual recovery time after such surgery is almost double the 35 days that will have elapsed between Selwood’s operation and Friday night’s big game at the MCG.

But Scott told Fox Footy’s AFL360 on Monday night that Selwood has done enough at training in recent days to prove he is ready to face the Tigers.

“I’m really confident now … I’m happy to say for the first time that he’l play,” Scott said.

“I was really confident last week without being sure – I wanted to see a little bit of the match practice on Saturday – but then the big test was how he pulled up.

“So we trained again today and he just looked normal to us, so he’ll play unless something drastic happens that no one’s predicting.”

The Western Bulldogs’ Tom Liberatore took a week longer than Selwood will to return from a similar injury last season, which at the time was considered a superhuman effort.

But Scott said there is nothing to be gained from such comparisons.

“I get a little bit frustrated with the ‘standard recovery period’ because no two people are the same,” he said.

“Mark Blicavs had a similar injury and was back a little bit later … there is this weird make-up that some players have where they recover quickly and heal quickly.

“Some people will say that it’s just because they’re tough … I think it’s a little bit more than that. I think some guys just come back physically quicker than others.”