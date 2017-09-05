Moment of truth not far away for Western Force

Wallabies lock Adam Coleman says he won’t abandon the Western Force just yet even if their Supreme Court appeal against their axing fails.

The Force will find out their fate at 10am AEST on Tuesday when NSW Supreme Court judge David Hammerschlag hands down his findings relating to RugbyWA’s appeal.

However, the saga isn’t expected to end there – no matter what the decision.

If RugbyWA wins, the ARU is unlikely to appeal, meaning the Melbourne Rebels could find themselves back on the chopping block.

But if the ARU wins, RugbyWA could challenge the decision in the High Court of Australia.

A third scenario is billionaire Andrew Forrest increasing his offer to the ARU for them to reverse their decision to axe the Force.

Forrest has already offered the ARU a package worth about $50 million, and there’s a chance he could increase it if RugbyWA lose the Supreme Court court battle.

The bulk of the Western Force squad have committed to staying loyal to the franchise until the court decision is handed down.

But those players already have plan Bs lined up, and they could put pen to paper with rival franchises almost immediately if the Supreme Court appeal fails.

Coleman is keen to stick with the Force, and he won’t be making any rash decisions once the appeal judgement is handed down.

“I love Perth. I call Perth home now. When I come back for holidays I stay in Perth,” Coleman said.

“I’m always loyal to the Force. If they continue on, I’ll definitely be playing my rugby here in Perth.”

The Supreme Court decision comes at an awkward time, given the Wallabies are in Perth preparing for Saturday’s clash with South Africa at nib Stadium.

Some Force fans have threatened to boycott the game as a way to protest the ARU’s decision.

Others are vowing to wear their blue Western Force jerseys to the game, instead of the Wallaby gold.

Force fullback Dane Haylett-Petty doesn’t care whether the fans wear blue or gold – as long as they rock up.

“Just not green,” Haylett-Petty said with a laugh, in reference to the Springboks green.

“Seeing blue would be great, with a Wallabies scarf on or something.”

Coleman said the Force players within the Wallabies side had a duty to put the drama aside no matter what Tuesday’s decision is.

“It’s been going on for three months now, so the boys are used to having that black cloud over their head,” Coleman said.

“We have to realise we are playing for our country and put it aside, and really focus on the task at hand.”