Roger Federer vs Philipp Kohlschreiber: US Open live scores, blog

Roger Federer will be looking to insert some dominance into his US Open campaign, but it will be easier said than done with Philipp Kohlschreiber his opponent in the fourth round. Join The Roar for live scores and coverage from 9am (AEST).

Federer is yet to fully hit his stride at this year’s US Open, although he went some of the way to doing that during the third round.

The performance last time out against Feliciano Lopez seemed to shake off some of the questions surrounding his fitness that clouded over after a loss in Montreal and two five-set matches in the first couple of rounds.

He took on young American Frances Tiafoe in the first round, dropping the second and fourth sets before squandering a break in the final. He should have closed it out a lot more comfortably, but ended up getting there with Taifoe choking on serve to hold on.

The second round saw Federer come out of the gates strongly against Mikhail Youzhny, winning the first set 6-1. He then went off the boil, dropping two sets in a row before fighting hard to win the final two sets 6-4, 6-2.

Following up from those final two sets, he kicked the seeded Feliciano Lopez to the curb in the third round. Whether the higher quality of player brought the best out of Federer is anyone’s guess but the striaght-set win, including a break at the end of the third set was impressive to see.

Kohlschreiber, who was the beneficiary of Andy Murray being ruled out of the tournament through injury. He received a seeding, albeit number 33, and has had a pretty easy draw.

The German, who spent all of his preparation time on clay courts at home in Europe, hasn’t been affected by his alternate preparation at all, winning all of his matches thus far in straight sets.

He took on Tim Smyczek in the first round, before Santiago Giraldo retired against him in the second round. Both of those matches were complete domination on the part of Kohlschreiber, who displayed the form he had coming in after winning a tournament in Kitzbuhel.

Taking on Australian John Millman in the third round, the German struggled to get going early. He was broken in the first set, eventually taking it 7-5 as Millman cracked under pressure, before winning the final two 6-4, 6-2.

The pair have met 12 times previously with Federer winning all of those meetings. They haven’t matched up since 2015 though, with a meeting at the US Open in the same year seeing Federer win in straight sets.

Prediction

Federer should continue to build his form ahead of a likely semi-final match-up with Rafael Nadal on Friday. He may drop a set though – Kohlschreiber is a fighter.

Federer in four sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live coverage of this fourth round match from 9am (AEST) and don’t forget to add a comment below.