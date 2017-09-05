Was Ryan Burton robbed?

After enduring a crippling four years facing the AFL’s worst ever doping scandal, the Essendon Bombers have enjoyed a fairy-tale season.

Not only did returning defender Michael Hurley receive an All Australian selection along with teammates Zach Merrett and Joe Daniher and not only did they clinch a finals berth, but they also boast the 2017 Rising Star.

Number one draft pick Andrew McGrath has slotted seamlessly into the Essendon outfit, playing like a seasoned veteran. The Canadian-born youngster has excelled in his position as a small lock-down defender, and he even spent time late in the season up on the wings.

With a promising career ahead of him, McGrath took out the 2017 Rising Star award, posting an impressive 51 votes and trouncing his fellow nominees.

But while McGrath would be considered more than worthy in most AFL seasons, the question on the minds of many is: was runner up Hawk Ryan Burton robbed of the accolade?

Burton, like McGrath, has eased his way into the backline and provided Hawthorn with magnificent composure and poise. While he didn’t have the added pressure of holding the title of number one draft pick, he was required to man a key defensive post in the absence of experienced stars Josh Gibson, Ben Stratton, James Frawley and Grant Birchall – a tough task for an inexperienced player.

However, despite being dubbed in the second half of the home-and-away season as the Rising Star favourite, Burton polled only 41 votes, ten short of McGrath and failing to poll the maximum five votes from any of the 11 judges. After shaping up as one of the tightest races ever for the award, the ten-vote margin came rather unexpectedly.

The most surprising aspect of it all is the statistical discrepancy existing between the two defenders. Compared to McGrath, Burton averaged more disposals, including effective disposals, and more marks, tackles, metres gained, inside 50s and rebound 50s, and also he chimed in with three more goals.

Burton was ranked first among Rising Star nominees for total intercepts and second for total one percenters, fields in which McGrath ranked second and eighth respectively. Many of these are critical statistical categories for defenders, and Burton prevails in all of them.

Granted, statistics aren’t everything – for example, back in their primes a 15-possession game from Cyril Rioli could potentially have far more impact than a 30-possession game from Dane Swan – but given both future stars tend to use the ball highly effectively, what gives McGrath the edge over Burton?

Was it the young Don’s effort in Essendon’s 43-point loss to Adelaide in Round 21? McGrath held All Australian Crow Eddie Betts to just a single behind while collecting 25 disposals himself.

This was a star performance from McGrath, but it can’t have been what set him apart from Burton, who was equally impressive against the minor premiers. The Hawks pulled off an incredible upset win against the Crows in Round 14, and it was two clutch goals in the third quarter from Burton that inspired Hawthorn to victory.

Burton also played a vital role in nullifying the dangerous Adelaide forward line and notched up 21 disposals in the process. Burton’s coolness undoubtedly set up the win that turned Hawthorn’s season around.

Whatever it was that influenced the Rising Star judges to place McGrath so far ahead of Burton has left many scratching their heads. Essendon fans have been left delighted while Hawks are feeling the pain for their beloved future superstar. The look on Burton’s face said it all when McGrath was crowned; he was devastated.

Rest assured, though, Burto, and think of your teammate Cyril Rioli. The superstar Hawk was also Rising Star runner-up in his first full season, falling short to now out-of-favour Rhys Palmer, but it is Rioli who now boasts the more decorated career. He’s a four-time premiership player and a Norm Smith medallist, and he’s dubbed as one of the most exciting players in the comp.

Throw in the names Marcus Bontempelli, who was runner-up, and Patrick Dangerfield, who came third, and suddenly second place doesn’t sound too bad.

Both deserve to be congratulated on their seasons, and Andrew McGrath has an outstanding year and is a deserving winner. The 2018 season is Burton’s time to prove his critics wrong.