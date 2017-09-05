Socceroos win 2-1, now comes a nervous wait

The Socceroos are one result away from World Cup qualification after a frustrating but ultimately successful 2-1 win over Thailand in their last World Cup qualifier.
Now it all comes down to the match between Japan and Saudi Arabia early tomorrow morning – if Japan win or draw the match, Australia will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.
If Saudi Arabia get up, then the Socceroos will have to try their luck in the fourth round of qualification in October.
More to come.
September 5th 2017 @ 9:54pm
Bazz said | September 5th 2017 @ 9:54pm | ! Report
We have a coach who’s personal hubris is more important than playing a formation that actually suits the players we have at our disposal.
How many games do we need to play to understand this formation isn’t going to work.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:03pm
chump said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:03pm | ! Report
Buzz, ange’s women’s record speaks for itself. It’s only a wonder that it took so long for him to fail completely.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:16pm
Michaelj said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:16pm | ! Report
I think Ange is ok. The players missed easy shots and should have had six or seven goals- then the coach is a genius.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:18pm
anon said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:18pm | ! Report
Ange is the king of Asia!
Looking forward to his post-match
lectureinterview.
September 5th 2017 @ 9:58pm
James said | September 5th 2017 @ 9:58pm | ! Report
Officials won that for us; our goalkeeper escaping a yellow, their guy getting a yellow at 22 minutes was questionable at that point, their goal keeper having that free kick which i dont know how that was direct and that penalty was shocking. The worst thing with that penalty was that the ref didnt even glance at the linesman, he gave it right away.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:02pm
Scott Pryde said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:02pm | ! Report
“Any boss who sacks anyone for not showing up to work tomorrow is a bum.”
September 5th 2017 @ 10:07pm
Stuart Thomas said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:07pm | ! Report
Gold……love it!
September 5th 2017 @ 10:04pm
Sriracha said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:04pm | ! Report
Caltex TEN & SBS support Australian Football
“Tonight I expect them to score a bag full of goals.”
“To add we will keep a clean sheet.”
September 5th 2017 @ 10:10pm
Stuart Thomas said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:10pm | ! Report
Depends how big your bag is and clean sheets are hard to come by. What was your prediction? Obviously not a fan of Caltex who is a pretty good judge with much street credibility.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:16pm
Sriracha said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:16pm | ! Report
Game after game Socceroos fans arrogantly claim their side will smash the physically smaller Asian sides.
“We will smash UAE!” “We will smash Thailand!” “We will smash Iraq!”
Stop underestimating Asian football.
Australia hasn’t smashed Thailand since ten plus years! Muangthong United finished above Brisbane Roar in the ACL this year. Haha
September 5th 2017 @ 10:20pm
anon said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:20pm | ! Report
How many games have Thailand won in this group?
They’re not a good team.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:35pm
The Auteur said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:35pm | ! Report
The fact we struggled to beat the Thais who are “not a good team” means what for us?
This isn’t only time we’ve struggled to beat so-called Asian minnows.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:06pm
Sriracha said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:06pm | ! Report
where are the arrogant fans predicting the Thais would be smashed with nothing to play. Obviously know nothing about Thai football
September 5th 2017 @ 10:15pm
Rick Disnick said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:15pm | ! Report
That’s football mate. Thailand are S#iT
39 shots on goal, the score could have easily been 10-1.
As I said: that’s football.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:45pm
AdelaideDocker said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:45pm | ! Report
39 shots? Damnnnn. Good to lock in the win, though. I watched a few minutes of it when I got home from uni, but didn’t stay near the TV for the goals.
Ironic how we’re now all going to be praying for a Japanese win tomorrow, but from what I’ve heard that’s fairly likely.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:15pm
Stuart Thomas said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:15pm | ! Report
Please read my preview and you will see a measured view on the contest. You seem to be a little angry and proud whilst seeking to take a shot at those who felt the Socceroos would thump the Thais. Not everyone felt that and if the visitors removed the bus from in front of goal and chose to attack in a meaningless game for them, the Socceroos might have put five or six on them. Heck, them almost did with a greyhound parked in front of them.
September 5th 2017 @ 10:17pm
Sriracha said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:17pm | ! Report
Stuart Thomas, you are one of the few posters with an educated prediction and understanding about how tough WCQ are in Asia these days
September 5th 2017 @ 10:09pm
William Dalton Davis said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:09pm | ! Report
Watching that was so worth it. Had no idea Austin powers was on tonight.