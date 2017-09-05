Socceroos win 2-1, now comes a nervous wait

The Socceroos are one result away from World Cup qualification after a frustrating but ultimately successful 2-1 win over Thailand in their last World Cup qualifier.

Now it all comes down to the match between Japan and Saudi Arabia early tomorrow morning – if Japan win or draw the match, Australia will qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

If Saudi Arabia get up, then the Socceroos will have to try their luck in the fourth round of qualification in October.

