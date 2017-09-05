Walters: I will not take Titans job

Queensland are breathing easier after Kevin Walters officially ruled himself out of the running for the Gold Coast Titans job.

The QRL had been sweating on Walters to make a final decision on his future after being linked to the NRL job since Neil Henry’s sacking two weeks ago.

Walters is not off contract with the Maroons until next year.

But he but is now expected to sign a new QRL deal with his stocks at an all-time high after being just the second Queensland coach to win his first two series at the helm.

“No, I am still happy with what I am doing here,” Walters told Sky Sports Radio when asked about the Titans job.

“That would be an excellent opportunity for someone but just right now I am sticking with the QRL.

“It’s been a great challenge for us so we will continue along that pathway.”

Mal Meninga had urged Walters to stay with Queensland, saying there was no standout candidate to replace him.

The Titans are now narrowing down their search with a replacement for Henry expected to be named by November.

Gold Coast interim co-coaches Craig Hodges and Terry Matterson are expected to be in the mix while Canterbury mentor Des Hasler and Manly great Geoff Toovey have also been linked to the battling club.