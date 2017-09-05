 

Western Bulldogs list management free agency trade period and draft analysis

    Was a disappointing 2017 season the end of the fairytale for the Western Bulldogs, or a bump in the road on the way to bigger and better things?

    2017 in short

    It was always going to be tough to back up a miracle run to the 2016 premiership and in the end the Bulldogs fell well short of it in 2017, ultimately missing finals.

    They very rarely seemed to play the same kind of dominant football that they showed at times in previous years and it’s clear that there’s a need for this team to keep evolving in the game.

    Still, this kind of ‘premiership hangover’ wasn’t entirely unexpected and they shouldn’t read too much into it. As we’ll discuss, other clubs have been through it before and come out well.

    For a more comprehensive review of the Western Bulldogs’ 2017, read this piece by Stirling Coates.

    Jake Stringer Western Bulldogs AFL 2017

    (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    Coach

    It’s hard to believe that Luke Beveridge has only been in the gig for three years, as he has already achieved more than most coaches do in a decade.

    Last year’s premiership has to be recognised as an incredible feat of coaching perhaps more than any other aspect of the game.

    Beveridge is signed up until the end of 2020 and even though the Bulldogs missed finals this year that should not at all disrupt their faith in his ability to take them to the pointy end of the season many times again.

    Captain

    With Bob Murphy retiring this is currently a vacant position at the Bulldogs.

    Marcus Bontempelli is the obvious choice to lead the club in the long term – he has already captained the club at AFL level in the absence of others and shows everything required for the job.

    However, he is presently only 21, and the likely course of action will be to put Easton Wood, their 2016 premiership skipper (standing in for Bob Murphy), in the role for a few years until Bontempelli has developed further and is completely ready to shoulder the load.

    Marcus Bontempelli Western Bulldogs AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    List management

    If you were to look at the Western Bulldogs’ list in 2016 you would not have seen a likely premiership side in that year, and that is just one of the things that made their triumph so remarkable.

    However what you do see now is a list stacked with young talent that should be contending in about five years time or so, which also has the leadership of several elite and respected veterans.

    It is not uncommon at all in the AFL that a club might have little in the way of a middle tier but has some great vets and some great kids, and this dovetails nicely and produces a short-lived period of success.

    However it’s very rare than this level of success goes as high as a flag, and usually requires a bizarre turn of events – like an incredible Geelong side flopping on grand final day 2008, or whatever pixie dust was sprinkled on September 2016.

    Like the Hawks of ’08 the Dogs of ’16 have missed finals in the next year as the balance shifts, but, the other similarity they share is that there is much, much, much promise for the future on the list.

    There’s a mix of talented players 26 and older on the Bulldogs list at the moment, but not many – given Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd (both 35) have retired, we’re now looking at Dale Morris (34), Liam Picken (31), Travis Cloke (30), Tory Dickson, Matthew Suckling, Stewart Crameri (29), Easton Wood (27), Jordan Roughead, Jack Redpath and Shane Biggs (all 26) in this age group.

    Liam Picken Western Bulldogs AFL Finals 2016

    (AAP Image/Julian Smith)

    There’s some quality players in there, some who are mainstays of the team – Morris, Picken and Wood – but also a decent amount of them have spent some time in the VFL this year, and others who’ve been barely sighted at senior level at all.

    Instead it is for the most part the 25-and-under group who are the genuine core of the Bulldogs team, and it’s not a surprise that a team centred around players this young would finish in the middle area of the ladder, regardless of talent.

    We’re primarily talking here about Tom Liberatore, Luke Dahlhaus (both 25), Mitch Wallis, Jason Johanissen, Clay Smith, Lin Jong, Marcus Adams (all 24), Jake Stringer, Jackson Macrae (both 23), Lachie Hunter, Tom Boyd (both 22), Marcus Bontempelli, Toby McLean, Caleb Daniel, Bailey Dale (all 21), Josh Dunkley, Tim English (both 20), Kieran Collins (19) and Lewis Young (18).

    These are all players who have the potential to be above average or even elite in their positions and that list goes on so long that it’s not hard to understand why the Dogs’ youth is so highly related.

    Imagine that team in 2022 when Luke Dahlhaus is a battle-hardened 30, Marcus Bontempelli just hititng his peak at 26, and the Dogs have had five years worth of draftees – or equivalent trades – to fill what few gaps there are. Terrifying.

    What are those gaps? The Bulldogs could really use another top-grade key position player at either end of the ground, and two canny small or medium forwards wouldn’t go astray. Their midfield is pretty much built and already well-balanced.

    Caleb Daniel Western Bulldogs AFL 2017

    (Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)

    Bulldogs players by age
    Bob Murphy – 35yr 2mth
    Matthew Boyd – 35yr
    Dale Morris – 34yr 8mth
    Liam Picken – 31yr 1mth
    Travis Cloke – 30yr 5mth
    Tory Dickson – 29yr 11mth
    Matthew Suckling – 29yr 1mth
    Stewart Crameri – 29yr
    Easton Wood – 27yr 11mth
    Jordan Roughead – 26yr 10mth
    Jack Redpath – 26yr 8mth
    Shane Biggs – 26yr
    Tom Campbell – 25yr 10mth
    Tom Liberatore – 25yr 3mth
    Luke Dahlhaus – 25yr
    Mitch Wallis – 24yr 10mth
    Jason Johanissen – 24yr 9mth
    Clay Smith – 24yr 3mth
    Fletcher Roberts – 24yr 3mth
    Lin Jong – 24yr 2mth
    Marcus Adams – 24yr 2mth
    Jake Stringer – 23yr 4mth
    Jackson Macrae – 23yr 1mth
    Joshua Prudden (R) – 22yr 11mth
    Lachie Hunter – 22yr 8mth
    Mitch Honeychurch – 22yr 6mth
    Tom Boyd – 22yr
    Marcus Bontempelli – 21yr 9mth
    Toby McLean – 21yr 7mth
    Lukas Webb – 21yr 5mth
    Declan Hamilton – 21yr 5mth
    Caleb Daniel – 21yr 1mth
    Bailey Dale – 21yr 1mth
    Roarke Smith (R) – 20yr 11mth
    Zaine Cordy – 20yr 10mth
    Josh Dunkley – 20yr 7mth
    Nathan Mullenger-McHugh (R) – 20yr 3mth
    Brad Lynch (R) – 20yr 1mth
    Tim English – 20yr
    Bailey Williams – 19yr 10mth
    Kieran Collins – 19yr 8mth
    Fergus Greene – 19yr 8mth
    Tristan Tweedie (R) – 19yr 2mth
    Patrick Lipinski – 19yr 1mth
    Lewis Young – 18yr 8mth

    Tim English Western Bulldogs AFL 2017

    (AAP Image/Tracey Nearmy)

    To ensure that future happens the most important thing is to lock away contracts and keep the team together, as the Dogs have done so well this year, recently signing up the likes of Bailey Dale and Lukas Webb.

    As a result they don’t really have any more out of contract players they would be particularly worried about and can instead turn their eye to the 2018 contract group and start looking to lock away some long-term signings there.

    There don’t appear to be any particular flight risks, as the Bulldogs have created a team culture that people want to be a part of, but Kieran Collins, Luke Dahlhaus, Tom Liberatore, Jackson Macrae and Jake Stringer will likely be the top five priorities.

    Bulldogs players by contract status
    2022
    Jason Johanissen

    2021
    Tom Boyd

    2020
    Marcus Adams
    Tim English
    Easton Wood

    2019
    Marcus Bontempelli
    Bailey Dale
    Caleb Daniel
    Josh Dunkley
    Lachie Hunter
    Patrick Lipinski
    Toby McLean
    Liam Picken
    Jack Redpath
    Fletcher Roberts
    Lukas Webb
    Bailey Williams
    Lewis Young

    2018
    Shane Biggs
    Tom Campbell
    Travis Cloke
    Kieran Collins
    Zaine Cordy
    Luke Dahlhaus
    Tory Dickson
    Fergus Greene
    Lin Jong
    Tom Liberatore
    Jackson Macrae
    Dale Morris
    Jordan Roughead
    Clay Smith
    Jake Stringer
    Matthew Suckling
    Mitch Wallis

    Out of contract
    Matthew Boyd
    Stewart Crameri
    Declan Hamilton
    Mitch Honeychurch
    Nathan Mullenger-McHugh (R)
    Bob Murphy
    Brad Lynch (R)
    Josh Prudden (R)
    Roarke Smith (R)
    Tristan Tweedie (R)

    Bailey Dale Western Bulldogs AFL 2017

    (Photo by Adam Trafford/AFL Media/Getty Images)

    Delistings and retirements

    Bob Murphy and Matthew Boyd have already announced their retirements, leaving Crameri, Honeychurch and Hamilton as the only senior-listers whose fate is yet to be decided.

    Crameri and Honeychurch might both be on their way out of the club seeking greater opportunity, and neither would be a particularly big loss.

    Hamilton hasn’t debuted in three years and didn’t really star in the VFL in 2017, so you’d suspect his AFL career may be about to end before it really began.

    Free agency

    All of the Dogs’ potential free agents have either re-signed with the club or retired.

    In terms of players coming in, they’ve been recently linked to Jackson Trengove who at 26 would be a good fit for the club – he can bolster their key defender stocks while also providing a chop out in the ruck, or might even be asked to play the other way around.

    They don’t seem to have any other likely free agency targets.

    Jackson Trengove Port Adelaide Power AFL 2017 tall

    (AAP Image/David Mariuz)

    Trade period

    The Dogs were heavily linked to Adelaide’s Jake Lever for a while, with talk that they had offered him a long-term deal worth as much as $800,000 a season.

    However, news surfaced a little while ago that Lever had reportedly ruled out the Dogs as a potential destination, and all the mail at the moment seems to be that he’s likely to join Melbourne.

    That’s a shame as he would’ve been the ideal recruit – at only 21 years old he fits perfectly into the Bulldogs’ list build and would be someone they can build their backline around.

    If there’s even still a sniff of a chance of bringing him across, I’d say he’s worth throwing the kitchen sink at.

    Draft

    First three rounds: 9, 27, 40.

    Should someone like Jack Higgins still be available at the Bulldogs’ first pick then he’d be an excellent addition as an undersized goal-kicking midfielder who would presumably start his career as a small forward – so long as the Dogs don’t feel he’s too similar to Caleb Daniel and Luke Dahlhaus.

    It wouldn’t surprise to see him already off the board by this point though. If that’s the case then Western Australian key defender Aaron Naughton could be a good pick to keep the backline well-stocked for the future.

    Outlook

    After winning the flag in 2008 the Hawks had to wait until 2012 to make the decider again, and 2013 before they won another one – it wouldn’t surprise me if the Bulldogs face a simillar wait, but if they play their cards right, they also have a similar chance of success.

    The key things over the next few years will be to build up the ideal structure of their forward and back lines.

    A big play for one of Gold Coast’s forwards in the next two years would be a wise move, whether that’s Tom J Lynch as a free agent next year, or Peter Wright when he comes out of contract at 2019. Either one would make an excellent long-term partner for Tom Boyd and allow Jake Stringer to be a dangerous third tall rather than have to play as the Dogs’ main target.

    Peter Wright Gold Coast Suns AFL 2016

    (AAP Image/Dave Hunt)

    Small forwards will also be a priority but these are usually better found through the draft than from other clubs, and the Dogs can build their key defender stocks through the draft as well unless a desirable target is suddenly on the market.

    In the end, if Bulldogs fans can have some patience – and we know from experience that of course they can – they will be well rewarded before too long.

