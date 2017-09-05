The New South Wales Supreme Court has handed down its verdict on the Western Force’s appeal against being cut from Super Rugby, and it’s not good news for rugby fans in Western Australia.
The court dismissed the Force’s appeal against the arbitration ruling last month which went in favour of the ARU, allowing the game’s governing body to cut the Perth-based franchise.
Today’s decision by Justice David Hammerschlag, which can be read in full here, centred around the whether the Alliance Agreement between the ARU and Force came to an end when the SANZAAR broadcast rights were renegotiated in July to accommodate a 15-team Super Rugby competition.
The Alliance Agreement had guaranteed the survival of the Force until the end of 2020.
Much like Bernard Coles QC, who ruled the new broadcast agreement nullified the Alliance Agreement, Justice Hammerschlag ruled in favour of the ARU, noting that the governing body owns the franchise and “can do with it what it likes” if the alliance ends.
The Force responded to the decision with a statement, unsurprisingly saying they were “disappointed” with the result of the appeal.
“This now means the ARU have the ability to remove the Western Force from the Super Rugby competition,” the statement read.
“Based on previous correspondence we are expecting the ARU to confirm the termination of the Western Force’s participation in the Super Rugby competition. We understand that the ARU intend to continue with the Perth Spirit in the National Rugby Championship.”
RugbyWA also repeated their claim that the ARU had made the decision that the Force was the only team that could be cut back in February.
“As we understand, the ARU had formed the view in February this year that the Western Force were the only team that could legally be removed from the competition, for the ARU to suggest there was an objective and transparent process, evaluating the merits of both the Western Force and Melbourne Rebels, was misleading and disrespectful to both RugbyWA and the Victorian Rugby Union.
“This has caused significant damage to both the game and the Super Rugby competition and reflects poorly on the ARU’s own values of honesty and integrity.”
The decision by Justice David Hammerschlag throws the future of the Force franchise into serious doubt, although the saga could well continue to drag on. It is possible that the Force will take the matter further, something flagged in their response to the verdict.
“RugbyWA will evaluate its legal options and consider grounds to seek leave to appeal to the NSW Court of Appeal in the coming days. RugbyWA also welcome the proposed Senate inquiry proposed by Senator Linda Reynolds into the conduct of the ARU.”
The Force’s billionaire backer Andrew Forrest, along with a number of other key members of the RugbyWA hierarchy, are due to speak to the media at 11am (AEST).
September 5th 2017 @ 10:17am
Chooks said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
No point barking up this tree anymore. Pack up shop and find another comp to play in seems like our best bet.
No hard feelings. We’re seceding anyhow :p
Bakkies said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:24am | ! Report
Problem is there is no alternate comp unless all the SA teams decide to leave and that can’t be done until 2020.
The WA Government’s heavy hitters will be out soon when business opens in Perth in the next 35 minutes.
Train Without A Station said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:26am | ! Report
And that will likely be as successful…
Ben said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:17am | ! Report
FUARU. Gutless.
pformagg said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:23am | ! Report
Time for the Force players to make plan “b” their plan “a”. NRL to swoop in asap and fill the rugby void.
Bob Watson said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
Would it take $50m to relocate the Titans?
Bamboo said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:25am | ! Report
But Twiggy Twiggy Twiggy Twiggy Twiggy Twiggy
Is that not a valid argument?
Train Without A Station said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:27am | ! Report
For reference this is apparently what was in the Alliance Agreement:
Term means the period commencing on the Commencement Date and ending on the expiry date of the last of the SANZAR Broadcast Agreements (being 31 December 2020) or, subject to clause 2.4, if the last of the SANZAR Broadcast Agreements is terminated or renegotiated earlier as a result of the renegotiation of the commercial terms of a broadcast arrangement, such earlier date.
RahRah said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:30am | ! Report
You must be very proud and happy this morning.
Bamboo said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:31am | ! Report
Thats pretty straight forwards if thats the case.
Train Without A Station said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:33am | ! Report
What is frustrating is the amount of people who had not seen this, but were adamant about what it supposedly said.
Chooks said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:40am | ! Report
Can’t blame us for hoping!
Bamboo said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:41am | ! Report
I think through Twiggy they saw hope.
It appears many worked their way backwards from a desired outcome, as opposed to drawing a conclusion based on the facts.
piru said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:32am | ! Report
Well I suppose that’s it then
Congrats ARU
Train Without A Station said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:34am | ! Report
I imagine they will not pursue action based on the signing of the agreement.
But I imagine they either consider is less likely to be successful, or a much longer drawn out process if they have not followed that path yet.
RahRah said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:37am | ! Report
Be funny if the Perth win the NRC again, oh well.
Well Piru at least we have the NFL starting soon, been watching pre season?
piru said | September 5th 2017 @ 10:39am | ! Report
I expect they will have a good shot, but then what?
Spirit won’t be competitive another season without Super Rugby in the state.
You really can’t save people (or organisations) from themselves can you?