Who will be your club’s next captain? Part 5

After looking at who will likely be the next captains of Hawthorn, Melbourne and North Melbourne, today we’re assessing likely future skippers of Port Adelaide, Richmond and St Kilda.

As with the previous articles, we will assume that all the current captains hold the captaincy until they are 30 years old. If they are already 30, we will be working on the assumption that they hand over the captaincy next season.

Port Adelaide

Current captain: Travis Boak

Boak has been a fantastic skipper for the Power in his five years of holding the title, leading from the front in the midfield. He will turn 30 in 2018, meaning he would hand over the number one guernsey, as per Port Adelaide tradition, ahead of the 2019 season.

Future captain contenders: Sam Powell-Pepper, Ollie Wines and Chad Wingard

Powell-Pepper has led from the front in his first season, finishing third in the rising star. However, he will be in his third season in 2019, so it might disadvantage him. Wines has led from the front throughout his career and is often looked at as a player who should’ve been drafted to the Demons instead of Jimmy Toumpas. Wingard has been a fantastic midfielder-forward for the Power, being one of the best players taken in the 2011 draft.

My choice for the next Port Adelaide captain is Ollie Wines, as he puts his body on the line in every game he plays.

Richmond

Current captain: Trent Cotchin

The 2012 Brownlow medallist has led from the front in a star-studded Tigers midfield. He will turn 30 during the 2020 season, meaning he would hand it over for 2021.

Future captain contenders – Dion Prestia, Dustin Martin, Josh Caddy and Kane Lambert

Prestia has been solid in his first year at the Tigers after crossing from the Suns, playing his part for the team. Martin has been a legend for the yellow and black, showing his loyalty by signing a new contract last week. Caddy, like Prestia, has been solid for the Tigers in his first season since being traded from the Cats, playing an important role for them. Lambert was originally selected as a rookie and has played his role in their team since 2015.

My pick for the next Richmond captain is Dusty Martin as he leads from the front and inspires the Tigers in games.

St Kilda

Current captain: Jarryn Geary

Geary has been a solid defender in his time at the Saints, putting his body on the line as a fantastic leader. He will turn 30 next year, meaning he would hand it over for the 2019 season.

Future captain contenders: Jack Steven, Jade Gresham, Seb Ross, Blake Acres Jack Steele

Steven has been a leader in the Saints midfield. Gresham is a talented young forward-midfielder with similarities to games record-holder Brent Harvey, putting his body on the line. Seb Ross is getting better with every game, both as a leader and a player, and was unlucky to miss out on All Australian selection this year. Acres, like Ross, is getting better in all categories with every game played for the mighty Saints. Steele is a developing, tough, young midfielder who is getting better with every game.

My pick for the next St Kilda captain is Seb Ross.

Do you agree? Who do you think will be the next captain of these clubs?