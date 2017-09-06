 

AFL Teams: Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants first qualifying final

    Rory Sloane will miss the Adelaide Crows’ crucial qualifying final against the GWS Giants on Thursday night, but Adelaide aren’t the only side missing some stars.

    The star midfielder was in hospital last week suffering from appendicitis and hasn’t pulled up in time to take on the Giants.

    GWS have lost Devon Smith to a knee injury, and they’ve dropped out-of-form Steve Johnson, with Matt de Boer and Harrison Himmelberg coming in.

    Adelaide have dropped both Wayne Milera and Alex Keath in addition to Sloane missing. Daniel Talia and Taylor Walker are back, and Hugh Greenwood is their third inclusion.

    Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants

    First qualifying final
    7:50pm AEST Thursday 7 September, Adelaide Oval

    Adelaide Crows
    IN: Daniel Talia, Taylor Walker, Hugh Greenwood
    OUT: Wayne Milera (Omitted), Rory Sloane (Illness), Alex Keath (Omitted)

    B: Rory Laird, Daniel Talia, Luke Brown
    HB: Jake Kelly, Kyle Hartigan, David Mackay
    C: Brodie Smith, Brad Crouch, Rory Atkins
    HF: Tom Lynch, Taylor Walker, Charlie Cameron
    F: Eddie Betts, Josh Jenkins, Mitch McGovern
    FOL: Sam Jacobs, Richard Douglas, Matt Crouch
    I/C: Riley Knight, Jake Lever, Hugh Greenwood, Paul Seedsman
    EMG: Scott Thompson, Andy Otten, Wayne Milera

    GWS Giants
    IN: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg
    OUT: Devon Smith (Knee), Steve Johnson (Omitted)

    B: Adam Tomlinson, Phil Davis, Heath Shaw
    HB: Nathan Wilson, Aidan Corr, Brett Deledio
    C: Lachie Whitfield, Callan Ward, Tom Scully
    HF: Josh Kelly, Jeremy Cameron, Rory Lobb
    F: Toby Greene, Jonathon Patton, Matt de Boer
    FOL: Shane Mumford, Stephen Coniglio, Jacob Hopper
    I/C: Nick Haynes, Harrison Himmelberg, Zac Williams, Dylan Shiel
    EMG: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson, Harry Perryman

