AFL Teams: Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants first qualifying final

Rory Sloane will miss the Adelaide Crows’ crucial qualifying final against the GWS Giants on Thursday night, but Adelaide aren’t the only side missing some stars.
The star midfielder was in hospital last week suffering from appendicitis and hasn’t pulled up in time to take on the Giants.
GWS have lost Devon Smith to a knee injury, and they’ve dropped out-of-form Steve Johnson, with Matt de Boer and Harrison Himmelberg coming in.
Adelaide have dropped both Wayne Milera and Alex Keath in addition to Sloane missing. Daniel Talia and Taylor Walker are back, and Hugh Greenwood is their third inclusion.
Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants
First qualifying final
7:50pm AEST Thursday 7 September, Adelaide Oval
Adelaide Crows
IN: Daniel Talia, Taylor Walker, Hugh Greenwood
OUT: Wayne Milera (Omitted), Rory Sloane (Illness), Alex Keath (Omitted)
B: Rory Laird, Daniel Talia, Luke Brown
HB: Jake Kelly, Kyle Hartigan, David Mackay
C: Brodie Smith, Brad Crouch, Rory Atkins
HF: Tom Lynch, Taylor Walker, Charlie Cameron
F: Eddie Betts, Josh Jenkins, Mitch McGovern
FOL: Sam Jacobs, Richard Douglas, Matt Crouch
I/C: Riley Knight, Jake Lever, Hugh Greenwood, Paul Seedsman
EMG: Scott Thompson, Andy Otten, Wayne Milera
GWS Giants
IN: Matt de Boer, Harrison Himmelberg
OUT: Devon Smith (Knee), Steve Johnson (Omitted)
B: Adam Tomlinson, Phil Davis, Heath Shaw
HB: Nathan Wilson, Aidan Corr, Brett Deledio
C: Lachie Whitfield, Callan Ward, Tom Scully
HF: Josh Kelly, Jeremy Cameron, Rory Lobb
F: Toby Greene, Jonathon Patton, Matt de Boer
FOL: Shane Mumford, Stephen Coniglio, Jacob Hopper
I/C: Nick Haynes, Harrison Himmelberg, Zac Williams, Dylan Shiel
EMG: Tim Taranto, Steve Johnson, Harry Perryman