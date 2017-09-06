Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 3

Australia took control of the second Test match against Bangladesh on Day 2 at Chittagong and will now look to drill home the advantage. Follow all the action of the third day from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 2pm (AEST) here on The Roar.

When Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first, the Australian goose looked to be cooked. Batting last on crumbling Asian pitches has been Australia’s bane for some time now, as was evident in the first Test of this series.

But Bangladesh lost a couple of early wickets and were five down for just over 100, before a fightback came from the lower middle-order to see them 6-253 at stumps.

In hot, humid and sapping conditions, the hosts looked like they could run over the opposition with 400 in the first innings. Instead, Australia clawed back into the game, seeing Bangladesh all out for just 305 before lunch on Day 2.

Still, those were runs on board and Australia have had issues in such conditions – Nathan Lyon picking up a seven-for was an obvious pointer to the pitch being spin-friendly.

The early loss of Matt Renshaw pushed the tourists down, made worse by the fact it came in the short session before lunch and to a seam bowler. It was only after that the Aussies slowly turned things around.

Riding on the confidence that David Warner and Steven Smith had shown in the previous Test, the batting came together. Warner showed his doughty side. Smith was his usual fidgety but confident self. And the pair almost added another 100.

Taijul Islam managed to break the partnership, but one wicket did not bring a second. Instead, it brought Peter Handscomb to the crease and after a slow and scratchy start, he began to flower with his shot-making.

The longer the pair batted, the tougher it became for the bowling side. Warner got two lives in the process as well.

By stumps, Handscomb was on his haunches, literally, thanks to the saturating weather but he refused to be dislodged from the crease. Warner looked only slightly better as he approached his second century in as many innings.

The deficit was down to just 80 and with eight wickets standing, Australia will be feeling very, very good about their position.

The job’s only half done. Another collapse and a lead of less than 75 to 100 runs might not help too much – batting through most part of the day needs to be their immediate target.

As for Bangladesh, they need to show more imagination in the field. Captain Mushfiqur Rahim looked lost for ideas, bringing in part-timers when they needed the main bowlers to test the knackered Australian batsmen was bit of a surprise.

Follow the live scores and blog of the third day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia from 2pm (AEST) here on The Roar.