A very early AFLW 2018 ladder prediction

It’s never too early to start making predictions about the next season so, even though we’re still a fair way away from the second AFLW competition, here’s what I think the ladder is going to look like at the end of 2018.

1. Carlton – 6-1

The Blues did well in 2017, finishing fourth on the ladder. With the inclusions of Tayla Harris and Nicola Stevens into their team, they should bolt right into premiership contention for the 2018 season.

2. Adelaide – 5-2

The Crows, the inaugural premiership team of the AFLW competition, look primed for another grand final appearance in the second AFLW season, having only lost Heather Anderson and Kellie Gibson from the team that defeated the Lions in the grand final.

3. Brisbane – 4-3

The Lions will go into next season having lost Tayla Harris, Jordan Membrey, Nikki Wallace, and Selina Goodman from the team that lost to Adelaide in the grand final. Of those players, only Harris is a major loss. They will compete for a spot in the grand final once again, however I am predicting that they will fall short.

4. Western Bulldogs – 4-3

I am predicting the daughters of the west to greatly improve from last season. The additions of Jessica Anderson and Deanna Berry into their line-up will help to improve their attack and midfield.

5. Fremantle – 3-4

Fremantle, with the inclusion of Kellie Gibson into their line-up, should improve by a couple of wins, however I don’t think they will improve enough to make the grand final.

6. Melbourne – 2-5

I am expecting that the Demons will take a dip down the ladder next season with some key players like Deanna Berry leaving the club.

7. Collingwood – 2-5

The Pies will likely stay around the 2-4-win mark like last season, with only the addition of Jaimee Lambert to their list for next season bolstering their squad.

8. GWS Giants – 2-5

The Giants should improve ahead of next season with the recruitments of Alicia Eva and Madeleine Boyd, however they will still claim consecutive wooden spoons in the opening two years of the competition.

Do you agree? Comment your opinions below.