NFC East season predictions

The NFL season starts on Friday (Australian time), with the Cowboys looking to do something no team has done in the NFC East since the 2004 Eagles – go back-to-back winning the division.

Here are my predictions.

Dallas Cowboys: 11-5

While the impending suspension of Zeke Elliott somewhat altered my thoughts, I still expect the Cowboys to win their fair share of games and the division.

An opening day match up against the Giants, followed by away trips to Denver and Arizona and a chance for revenge against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers in Week 5, the Cowboys have a tough start to the year.

With a much stronger schedule than last season, the Boys should drop a few more games than last year, but have a good season overall. Behind Dak Prescott and the best offensive line in football, expect another playoff run for America’s team.

New York Giants: 10-6

A great defence, led by Oliver Vernon, Janoris Jenkins and young corner Eli Apple, it will hard to put points up against them.

The addition of Brandon Marshall from Chicago and drafted tight end Evan Engram, along with Odell Beckham, mean New York have plenty of firepower to get their ten wins.

They do lack a consistent running game and this could affect them against the top-tier teams, but overall the Giants will still be a match for anyone.

Expect Eli Manning to have a solid year and lead to Giants to the playoffs again.

Philadelphia Eagles: 9-7

My dark horse in the division. The Eagles have added more options for Carson Wentz on offence in Super Bowl-winning running back LeGarrette Blount, who rushed 18 touch downs for fun last year behind Tom Brady, and Alshon Jeffery from the Bears. Wentz, for his part, should be vastly improved following a solid rookie season, and lead Philly to a few more wins.

The Eagles’ defence left a little to be desired last term, conceding 21.5 points a game to sit 25th in the league, while allowing 298.8 passing yards a game for 17th.

Expect the Eagles to surprise their fair share of teams.

Washington Redskins: 8-8

Last season, Kirk Cousins and Co. demolished the Packers 42-24, behind Cousins’ 375 yards and three touch downs. But when they aren’t on, they get beaten and beaten well – it depends on which team and which Kirk Cousins turns up.

Cousins threw for a franchise-record 4917 yards last season, along with 25 touch downs and 12 interceptions. He will need to do something similar for Washington to win the big games.

Despite losing Pierre Garçon to the 49ers and Desean Jackson to Tampa Bay, they signed quarterback-turned-wide-receiver Terrelle Pryor from Cleveland to help fill the void.

Im short, expect an up-and-down season from the guys in the nation’s capital.