Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants: AFL Finals live scores, blog

The finals series begins in South Australia, as the Adelaide Crows face the GWS Giants at the Adelaide Oval. Join The Roar for live scores and a blog from 7:50pm AEST (7:20pm ACST).

After a tight, unpredictable season the finals have arrived.

The Giants were favoured by many to be the frontrunners in 2017, but it has been the Crows who have emerged as the premiership favourites at the end of the home and away season.

They’ve spent almost the entire year at the top of the ladder, playing attacking, exhilarating footy. While it hasn’t been a perfect campaign, it has been the most convincing of any contender.

But the reality is that it doesn’t matter all that much now.

The first major hurdle Adelaide have to clear in their quest to win their first flag since 1998 are GWS, by no means any less talented or dangerous.

The Giants’ season has so far never really reached the heights that were expected, partly due to an unfortunate run with injury but at times seemingly due to simple poor form.

But with a midfield of Josh Kelly, Callan Ward, Dylan Shiel, Tom Scully, Lachie Whitfield, Stephen Congilio et al they are a force to be reckoned with.

The Crows boast no less a potent line up forward. The league’s highest scorers – by lots – will be keen to get away to a fast start in front of a parochial home crowd.

But the South Australians were dealt a blow during the week with Rory Sloane ruled out through illness.

The Crows do however regain Daniel Talia and Taylor Walker from their somewhat lacklustre final round loss to the motivated Eagles. Hugh Greenwood also returns with Milera and Keath omitted.

The Giants too have lost a key player Devon Smith ruled out with a knee injury. Unsurprisingly, Geelong premiership veteran Steve Johnson was dropped after a run of poor form, while De Boer and Himmelberg come into the team.

Prediction

On the big stage, after two losses – albeit understandable ones – this is a real challenge for the Crows. And the loss of arguably their best player in Rory Sloane doesn’t help.

But time and again this year Adelaide have shown that when it counts they stand up in the big occasions, something that can’t necessarily be said about the Giants.

I expect the Crows to run out stronger and win this one.

Adelaide by 20 points.