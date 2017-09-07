Adelaide Crows vs GWS Giants live stream: How to watch the AFL finals on TV or online

The AFL finals have arrived, and the first week of action gets underway with a qualifying final between the Adelaide Crows and GWS Giants. This is The Roar‘s ultimate guide to streaming the match online or watching it on TV.

The first qualifying final is scheduled for 7:50pm (AEST) on Thursday, September 7.

How to watch the match on TV

No matter where you are in Australia you’ve got the choice of two ways to watch this match on TV, either via free-to-air TV or on Foxtel.

Channel Seven will be the official free-to-air broadcaster of every match throughout the AFL finals.

However, there will be some states where the game may be shown on their digital back-up channels, 7mate or Seven Two. They can be found on either station 73 or 72, while the main Channel Seven can be found at 70 in high definition and 71 in standard definition.

You will need to check your local guide to confirm which station the match will be shown on in your region. Regardless, their broadcast will start at 7:30pm (AEST), allowing for a 20-minute pre-game before the bounce.

On Foxtel, Fox Footy will have the simulcast rights for every game up until the AFL grand final, which will be exclusively available on Seven.

Fox Footy can be found at Channel 504 and their broadcast will start at 7pm (AEST).

How to live stream the match

There are also two different ways to live stream the match. It’s important to note you aren’t able to live stream AFL matches on Channel Seven’s streaming service, they will be blacked out.

The first way to live stream the game is through Foxtel Now, a service which allows you to stream channels of Foxtel even if you don’t have a TV subscription.

If you do have a Foxtel TV subscription with Sports access, you can instead live stream the game on the Foxtel app without paying any extra.

Alternatively, you can live stream the AFL finals by using the AFL Live Pass, a paid subscription that lets you stream every AFL match.