AFL finals predictions: Week 1

Following the most exciting season in history, a season which came down to the final game to decide the top eight, the finals are now finally here.

Here are my predictions for the first week of the 2017 finals series.

Adelaide versus GWS, Adelaide Oval, Thursday 7 September

Adelaide have been the top team, however have been shown to have a serious weakness when Rory Sloane is either tagged out of the game or not playing. With him not playing due to having his appendix removed, that puts some doubt over what the result will be.

The Crows’ multi-dimensional forward line will likely stretch the Giants defence like the previous few times, so I’m tipping the Crows to get the job done at home tonight.

Prediction: Adelaide by 19 points

Geelong versus Richmond, MCG, Friday 8 September

Richmond have lost their last 13 games to the Cats, with their last win over them back in 2006, and their final win at the MCG in 1999.

Joel Selwood is set to return for Geelong which will be a boost for the side. Despite the Tigers’ horrible finals record, having not won a final since 2001, and their bad record against Geelong, records are made to be broken. I’m tipping the Tigers to win in a nail biter.

Prediction: Richmond by 4 points

Sydney versus Essendon, SCG, Saturday 9 September

The last time Sydney and Essendon played each other, John Longmire’s Swans got over the line by a goal after the siren from Gary Rohan against John Worsfold’s Bombers. Orazio Fantasia and Michael Hurley look set to return for the Bombers, with the game possibly being Jobe Watson’s last.

The Bombers won’t make a mistake this time in getting the win against the almighty Swans.

Prediction: Essendon by 1 point

Port Adelaide versus West Coast, Adelaide Oval, Saturday 9 September

The two teams split the eight points available in the two games they played against each other, with the away team winning on both occasions. It could possibly be the last games for champions Drew Petrie, Matt Priddis, and Sam Mitchell.

Port Adelaide’s inability to beat top eight sides, having only beat Sydney during their 0-6 start and West Coast the second-time round is swaying me towards tipping the Eagles.

Prediction: West Coast by 29 points

I’m tipping a week of upsets in the first round of finals. What are your tips?