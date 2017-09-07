AFL Teams: Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers, Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers, Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles finals week one

After the teams for Adelaide vs GWS were released yesterday, they have now been confirmed for the three remaining matches of the first week of the 2017 AFL finals.
Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers
Second qualifying final
7:50pm AEST Friday 8 September, MCG
Geelong Cats
IN: Joel Selwood, Zach Guthrie
OUT: Daniel Menzel (Omitted), Wylie Buzza (Omitted)
Richmond Tigers
IN: Josh Caddy
OUT: Oleg Markov (Omitted)
Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers
Second elimination final
4:20pm AEST Saturday 9 September, SCG
Sydney Swans
IN: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Tom Papley
OUT: Harry Cunningham (Omitted), Will Hayward (Omitted), Kurt Tippett (Omitted)
Essendon Bombers
IN: Orazio Fantasia, Michael Hurley
OUT: Jayden Laverde (Omitted), Cale Hooker (Leg)
Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles
First elimination final
7:50pm AEST Saturday 9 September, Adelaide Oval
Port Adelaide Power
IN: Jarman Impey
OUT: Aidyn Johnson (Omitted)
West Coast Eagles
No change