 

AFL Teams: Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers, Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers, Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles finals week one

    After the teams for Adelaide vs GWS were released yesterday, they have now been confirmed for the three remaining matches of the first week of the 2017 AFL finals.

    Geelong Cats vs Richmond Tigers

    Second qualifying final
    7:50pm AEST Friday 8 September, MCG

    Geelong Cats
    IN: Joel Selwood, Zach Guthrie
    OUT: Daniel Menzel (Omitted), Wylie Buzza (Omitted)

    Richmond Tigers
    IN: Josh Caddy
    OUT: Oleg Markov (Omitted)

    Sydney Swans vs Essendon Bombers

    Second elimination final
    4:20pm AEST Saturday 9 September, SCG

    Sydney Swans
    IN: Sam Naismith, Dan Hannebery, Tom Papley
    OUT: Harry Cunningham (Omitted), Will Hayward (Omitted), Kurt Tippett (Omitted)

    Essendon Bombers
    IN: Orazio Fantasia, Michael Hurley
    OUT: Jayden Laverde (Omitted), Cale Hooker (Leg)

    Port Adelaide Power vs West Coast Eagles

    First elimination final
    7:50pm AEST Saturday 9 September, Adelaide Oval

    Port Adelaide Power
    IN: Jarman Impey
    OUT: Aidyn Johnson (Omitted)

    West Coast Eagles
    No change

