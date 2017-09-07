Bangladesh vs Australia: Cricket live scores, blog, 2nd Test – Day 4

A fighting comeback from Bangladesh wasn’t enough to prevent Australia from taking a lead, but has it reached substantial enough proportions? Follow all the action of the fourth day of this Test match from the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong from 1:20pm (AEST) right here on The Roar.
By stumps on day two, Australia had got themselves into a position from which they could have batted Bangladesh out of the game.
It wasn’t the most spiteful of pitches. And the sapping weather, as much it had affected Peter Handscomb on the second day, looked like it had taken the juice out of the Bangladeshi bowling as well. Meanwhile, that early morning shower would have not only cooled things down a tad but also given the batsmen some extra recovery time.
Instead, Australia were left with another collapse that restricted their lead to 72 by stumps, and with just one wicket standing it might not be much more than that. What was interesting to watch was that the batsmen would come in, get themselves set, and when it looked like the danger of falling away quickly had elapsed, they fell.
Handscomb should have kicked on to get to his 100. Instead, he backed up too far in a bid to help David Warner through to his century and was left run-out.
Hilton Cartwright made 18 confident runs and then departed to a poorly-executed drive to a wide ball outside off.
Matthew Wade knew there was a reverse-swinging yorker coming but failed to get his bat down in time.
Even Ashton Agar battled his way through to 22 – that needed 35 balls – and then attempted a drive against the turn and from the rough. Bowled.
Glenn Maxwell battled hard for his 38, eschewing risk after having been once early in the innings before one snuck through, got some inside edge and was unfortunate to have been caught the way he was.
The good news, however, is that Australia are in the lead. If they can try and push it up to 100, there looks to be enough in the surface for the slow bowlers. If pace bowler Mustafizur Rahman’s spell is anything to go by, Pat Cummins could well be relishing bowling a few in short bursts as well.
There is that rain factor too. Rain is predicted on both the remaining two days, which could allow Bangladesh the leeway of batting for much a shorter time to save the game. At this stage, however, Australia need to think of trying to bowl their opposition out quickly.
They will take heart from the fact that Bangladesh haven’t been extraordinary with the bat in the series, with scores of 260, 221 and 305 to their name.
Follow the live scores and blog of the fourth day of the second Test between Bangladesh and Australia from 1:20pm (AEST) here on The Roar.
2:18pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:18pm | ! Report
Cummins is working up a good pace and bowling in excellent areas from round the stumps. Don’t think the batsmen, all three, have had too much fun facing up to him from that line…
…one slams into Kayes’ left arm after seaming away before the next drifts down the leg-side. That was probably the purpose of that delivery, a change in direction, but gets easier for Kayes, who drives it to mid-on. Repeats off the next ball too.
Cummins shortens the length and has Kayes defending off the back-foot.
And then an edge that beats the keeper and the slip fielder. Sneaks through for a four! Bangladesh breathe.
1/15 in 7.
2:13pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:13pm | ! Report
Early wickets always help but Bangladesh have fought back well from there in this series.
What’s different here is the context. Bangladesh are up, had never won a Test against Australia before this series and now are on the verge of winning a series. That brings its own pressure and so does the confusion between playing their natural, free-flowing game and a restrictive, defensive one.
They have two very experienced batsmen to come too, so that should help.
Interesting couple of days ahead. For now, it’s a maiden from Lyon.
1/11 in 5.
2:10pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:10pm | ! Report
Imrul Kayes has walked out at three and plays out the final ball of the successful Cummins maiden.
2:09pm
Ouch said | 2:09pm | ! Report
Nice
2:09pm
Rafiqul Ameer said | 2:09pm | ! Report
Happy for Cummins.He was really bowled well without any luck.
In my team, Soumya would be batting at No. 6.
2:07pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:07pm | ! Report
Round the stumps, and stump to stump from Cummins. Mixes it up with a bouncer before attempting a slightly short of a length delivery at Sarkar.
Sarkar wanted to go back to play that, but it just doesn’t come up. The cricket ball, I mean, and almost has him.
Off the next, gone! Cummins has Sarkar!
Superb bowling. Two length balls, then a bouncer and a short of length delivery. That should have been a cue for Sarkar to expect a fullish ball but he keeps hanging on the back foot and pokes at a length delivery on the off-stump. Flies to the slips where Renshaw takes a dolly.
One down.
2:03pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:03pm | ! Report
Have a feeling Lyon is trying too hard to bowl that quicker, straighter ball that doesn’t turn and gets an lbw. Drifting those down the leg-sides as a result.
2:03pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:03pm | ! Report
Lyon, bowling round the stumps at Tamim, drifts on to his pads and he gets flicked to square-leg for a single. That’s after he was looking to defend the first two balls.
Sarkar lets go of the fourth before the next ball turns a lot but from very wide outside the off stump. Again, flatter, quicker and drifting on to the pads and gets glanced down to fine-leg for a single.
Two off.
0/11 in 4.
2:00pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 2:00pm | ! Report
Shot! Four…
…poor Cummins ball, short, wide and with the new ball, that was coming straight on the bat and then leaving it at equal pace through the covers.
Cummins follows it up with an aggressive bouncer that he safely negotiates.
Second boundary for Sarkar.
Bangladesh are 0/9 in 3, trail by 63.
1:59pm
Rafiqul Ameer said | 1:59pm | ! Report
Soumya is a bit like Carl Hooper. Can play glorious shots; but always prone to soft dismissals. Gets out after looking set too often.
1:55pm
Suneer Chowdhary said | 1:55pm | ! Report
Oww, played uppishly and gets off the mark with a four, Sarkar. Floated up and the batsman went after him, gets an outside edge and it’s gone to the fence.
Have a feeling the batsmen will attack Lyon much more this innings.
And even as I say that, Sarkar is happy to have a look at what Lyon’s bowling and plays out the remaining balls.
0/4 in 2, trail by 68.