Karolina Pliskova vs Coco Vandeweghe: US Open live scores

No.1 seed at the US Open, Karolina Pliskova will be looking to continue her strong run of form when she takes on the home crowd favourite and in-form Coco Vandweghe. Join The Roar for live scores from 2am (AEST).

Pliskova is undoubtedly one of the more powerful players on tour. Her groundstrokes only go close to being matched by the currently off tour Serena Williams and returning Maria Sharapova. She is in a class of her own in the power department and has proven it throughout the first four rounds at the final grand slam of the year.

The Czech Republican, who has moved to the world No.1 spot on the back of a semi-final run at the French Open has only dropped two sets at Flushing Meadows.

They came in the second and third round against Nicole Gibbs and Shuai Zhang respectively, and do go to show her only flaw – consistency. It brought her unstuck early on at Wimbledon, and it’s something the 25-year-old must work on if she is to stay at the top of the tree.

Regardless, the two straight-set wins she has pieced together in New York have been utterly dominant. A high-quality 6-2, 6-1 victory over Magda Linette got her tournament underway before she lost just a single game against young American Jennifer Brady.

After form that was pretty ordinary, to say the least during the lead-up to the US Open, Vandeweghe has hit her stride at Flushing Meadows.

She has also lost two sets, but has had a much tougher draw than the world No.1 has been afforded. She picked up a three-set win over the dangerous Alison Riske in the first round, before she went past Ons Jabeur easily.

Agnieszka Radwanska was then cast aside in an unexpected victory for the American, before she played some of her best tennis in knocking over Lucie Safarova.

Pliskova is on a different level though, and if Vandeweghe is to survive, then serving at a high percentage and hoping she can produce something in the tiebreaker will have to be the plan.

The pair have met on four previous occasions, with the ledger split at two a piece. They have also met twice on the hard court, with that split at one each, while their only grand slam meeting saw Vandeweghe advance out of the second round at Wimbledon in 2015.

The winner of this match will take on either Madison Keys or Kaia Kanepi in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Prediction

As much as the home crowd may be able to give Pliskova something in the form of momentum, it’s hard to see her upsetting the world No.1. Pliskova should advance through to the semi-finals.

Pliskova in straight, but difficult sets.

Be sure to join The Roar for live scores of this match from 2am (AEST)