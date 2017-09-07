The Roar’s NRL expert tips and predictions: Finals Week 1

After 26 rounds of highs and lows, wins and losses, blood, sweat and tears – it all comes down to this.

We are four weeks from finding the premiers for 2017, and there will only be six teams left at the end of the weekend. Here are The Roar‘s NRL expert tipping panel to tell you who they will be.

The season has had its fair share of ups and downs. There’s been some scintillating rugby league played, but also plenty of games that make you scratch your head and wonder how it’s in the same competition.

Much like the tipping panel in fact. We are all coming off a pretty good week though, with Greg and Mary picking up seven tips each and everyone else sitting on six.

It means Greg has cut the overall lead of the Crowd to five while I’m a further seven tips back. Mary is another two behind me and Tim a distant last. Essentially, it’s going to take a miracle if Greg is going to catch The Crowd.

The first week of the finals will see three games played at the heart and soul of rugby league in Sydney. Wait on, scratch that – the hardest ground to get to in the universe, Allianz Stadium.

Trent Robinson and his Sydney Roosters open the weekend on Friday night against the… wait for it… You’ll be shocked they are playing on a Friday. They play the Brisbane Broncos because of course they do, in a qualifying final.

Minor premiers Melbourne will look to continue their all-conquering tirade of victories on Saturday against the Parramatta Eels with a week off up for grabs.

From Saturday night, the really serious stuff starts. It’s do-or-die when the Manly Sea Eagles ‘host’ the Penrith Panthers for the second week in a row. This time, it’s at Allianz Stadium, but they will be out to use the momentum of a huge win at Brookvale to advance to the second week of the finals.

Things wrap up on Sunday at Moore Park again with the Cronulla Sharks ruing a missed berth in the top four, but getting to play the injury-ravaged North Queensland Cowboys.

Tips: Roosters, Storm, Sea Eagles, Sharks

2nd Qualifying final: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. The Broncos were one more injury to a star player away from being in big trouble and now they’ve got that with Darius Boyd out. No excuses for the Roosters if they can’t win this at home.

1st Qualifying final: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Storm. I give the Eels a genuine chance but they need to play a close to perfect game on the road and I’m not confident enough to tip them under those circumstances. Storm to win a cracker.

2nd Elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Sea Eagles. You often get the opposite result the second time when two teams play each other two weeks in a row, but the Panthers have lost momentum and I can’t see them rescuing their season.

1st Elimination final: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sharks. The team that finished eighth was always going to be vulnerable because none of the contenders were putting a stamp on it. The Cowboys are trying hard, but they’re not good enough.

Tips: Roosters, Storm, Sea Eagles, Sharks

2nd Qualifying final: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. The Broncos are now without Boyd, Sims and McCullough. Pretty crucial players there for the side’s defence. The Roosters are at full strength and at home. However, the Roosters can’t afford to get cocky (boom tish!) because even depleted, the Broncos can put on a try.

1st Qualifying final: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Storm. There will be no upset. The Borg will roll on their merciless-jiu-jitsu-upright-wrestling-three-in-a-tackle-peeling-off-strategically way and crush the life and creativity out of their opposition because the refs have been swallowing that for over a decade without complaint and it clearly works so why not?

They do make it slightly better by scoring some pretty tries though. There is no denying the Storm’s attack can be as beautiful as their defence is turgid and ugly. You can say this about the Storm – they play what they can get away with. They are clearly smarter and more professional than every other side and have been so for over a decade.

Poor Parramatta.

2nd Elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Sea Eagles. The Panthers will rally from last week’s lesson. However, what a week to ship your captain out acrimoniously. And no Dylan Edwards. The Sea Eagles are close to full strength too and their tails are up. While the Panthers certainly could get their acts together for this game, of the ten times they’ve played other top eight sides this season they’ve only won two, and neither of them were away from home.

1st Elimination final: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sharks. If there was going to be an upset this weekend then this would be it. Don’t the Cowboys understand that without JT that they aren’t competitive? What is with all this fight to the last man, never give up stuff they’ve been pulling? Don’t they understand they are too badly injured to be competitive? The Sharks should beat them in a replay of last year’s prelim. However, write these Cowboys off at your peril.

Tips: Roosters, Storm, Panthers, Sharks

2nd Qualifying final: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. The Roosters are back to full strength this week while the Broncos will be without plenty of troops including Darius Boyd. The last 8 clashes between these teams have been won by the home team, so I’m backing the Roosters.

1st Qualifying final: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Storm. It would take a perfect performance from the Eels and the Storm to be off for the Eels to win this game. But stranger things have happened. If the Eels had Bevan French I may have tipped the Eels, but I can’t see the Storm losing in week one.

2nd Elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Panthers This may be a bizarre tip, but I’m confident that Penrith will have learnt from their errors against the Sea Eagles last week. Also don’t underestimate the importance of the potential return of Dylan Edwards. There’s been plenty of talk about the Panthers off the field this week – I’m expecting them to aim up.

1st Elimination final: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sharks. Spare a thought for the turf at Allianz Stadium which could be in some trouble by this point. I have to tip the Sharks. The Cowboys just have far too many injuries. The Cowboys will put in for 80 minutes but I don’t think it will be enough.

Tips: Roosters, Storm, Sea Eagles, Sharks

2nd Qualifying final: Sydney Roosters vs Brisbane Broncos

Roosters. This comes down to whether the Roosters can play for 80 mintues and how the Broncos show up in defence. The last two important games the Roosters have played has seen them play well for 80, and no Darius Boyd is a huge blow.

1st Qualifying final: Melbourne Storm vs Parramatta Eels

Storm. Because, how can you not tip the minor premiers? They are too good, and I’ll tip them every week until they are either eliminated, lose most of their spine or win the grand final. And I suspect it’ll be the last of those options. The Eels are a good footy side, but they aren’t in the same ballpark as the Storm.

2nd Elimination final: Manly Sea Eagles vs Penrith Panthers

Sea Eagles. This is a really interesting match. The Panthers were roughed up by Manly last week – absolutely shell-shocked from the opening whistle by a reborn Manly start. I’m not sure I’ve ever seen a start to a game so dominant at the defensive as what Manly put on last week.

Despite that, it could be the catalyst for a Penrith turnaround. They are a strong side, but just haven’t played all that well even with their run of wins into the finals. No Matt Moylan again hurts as well.

I’ll take Manly to do it again, but not as comfortably as last week.

1st Elimination final: Cronulla Sharks vs North Queensland Cowboys

Sharks. The Cowboys are a very, very brave footy side. They rock up every week and work hard for 80 minutes, even with their backs to the wall thanks to injury. If there’s one thing you can be sure of, it’s that they will give the Sharks one hell of a fight and probably a scare at the back end of the contest.

Finals Wk 1 Tim Greg Mary Scott The Crowd ROO v BRO ROO ROO ROO ROO ??? STO v EEL STO STO STO STO ??? SEA v PAN SEA SEA PAN SEA ??? SHA v COW SHA SHA SHA SHA ??? Last week 6 7 7 6 6 Total 106 124 115 117 129

