Wallabies dealt major blow with star back out for the year

Dane Haylett-Petty’s miserable week has taken another turn for the worse after the Wallabies winger was ruled out for the rest of the year with a biceps injury.

Haylett-Petty was left shattered on Tuesday when it was confirmed the Western Force had lost their Supreme Court appeal and been booted out of the Super Rugby competition.

After that announcement, Haylett-Petty said he was determined to put the drama aside and produce a strong showing for the Wallabies in Saturday night’s Test against South Africa in Perth.

But those plans have since been scuppered after he injured his left bicep.

Haylett-Petty will undergo surgery, with the injury set to rule him out for about three months.

The injury is a big blow to the Wallabies.

Haylett-Petty has become one of coach Michael Cheika’s most reliable players in recent times.