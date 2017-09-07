Wallabies dealt major blow with star back out for the year

Dane Haylett-Petty’s miserable week has taken another turn for the worse after the Wallabies winger was ruled out for the rest of the year with a biceps injury.
Haylett-Petty was left shattered on Tuesday when it was confirmed the Western Force had lost their Supreme Court appeal and been booted out of the Super Rugby competition.
After that announcement, Haylett-Petty said he was determined to put the drama aside and produce a strong showing for the Wallabies in Saturday night’s Test against South Africa in Perth.
But those plans have since been scuppered after he injured his left bicep.
Haylett-Petty will undergo surgery, with the injury set to rule him out for about three months.
The injury is a big blow to the Wallabies.
Haylett-Petty has become one of coach Michael Cheika’s most reliable players in recent times.
PeterK said | September 7th 2017 @ 3:06pm | ! Report
I hope DHP heals quickly and no lingering side effects.
That said it is not a big blow at all .
DHP has been in poor intl form all year, with 1 ok game game against nz last up. Even then he missed a straightforward tackle that let in a try.
He is not reliable but is one of cheika’s favourites though.
At best he should have been on the bench.
MitchO said | September 7th 2017 @ 3:10pm | ! Report
Unfortunately I agree with you Peter. Lets hope is injury is okay because he is currently without a super rugby team.
PeterK said | September 7th 2017 @ 3:17pm | ! Report
he is only out for 3 months, so gives him a clear offseason to train and prove fitness.
I have no doubt if he wants to stay he will find an aussie team.
His skills fit in well at all 4 teams.
Dave_S said | September 7th 2017 @ 3:43pm | ! Report
Yes he is not essential to the WBs but he’s a relatively high performer at SR level and would be an attractive signing for all teams. No need for him to worry, just focus on getting fit for 2018
Machooka said | September 7th 2017 @ 3:46pm | ! Report
What bum luck for DHP… sadly when things are bad they sometimes can get a lot worse.
He must be spitting chips!